'Kejriwal Vs Modi In 2024' Banner Surfaces Outside AAP Office With Party Leading In Delhi

As the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party leads in 55 seats and the BJP leads only in 15 seats, a poster of 'Modi versus Kejriwal' surfaced outside AAP office on Tuesday. An AAP follower was seen holding a poster pitching the name of Kejriwal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the general elections 2024. In 2014, Arvind Kejriwal unsuccessfully took on Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial aspirant, in the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

This year, while Amit Shah had announced that the Delhi polls will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi without announcing their CM candidate, the ruling AAP fiercely raised "Kejriwal versus Who" as their campaign. For the BJP their campaign focussed on nationalism and Shaheen Bagh, while the AAP sought a comeback claiming their good work in the past five years.

An Aam Aadmi Party supporter at party office in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/7WhhzIhQao — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 55 seats and BJP on 15 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

