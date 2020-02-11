Congress Staring At 10-year Delhi Wipeout, Subhash Chopra Takes 'full Responsibility'

Even as the counting for the Delhi elections is underway on Tuesday with the BJP and AAP at a neck-to-neck contest, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that he is taking full responsibility for his party's defeat. Speaking to Republic TV, Chopra said that he does not consider AAP as a party, and stated that its BJP's B team.

Delhi election: Manish Sisodia says 'work is deshbhakti', exudes confidence in victory

He said: "I am accepting the public mandate. I am taking responsibility for it. There must be some lack in therefore results are coming in this way. We work for the Public and we will keep working for them. Winning and losing is a part of elections. But I am taking moral responsibility. But BJP should clarify what about goli marenge statement. I don't consider AAP a party - its BJP's B team. We have worked hard."

#Feb11WithArnab | I accept people's mandate, I am disheartened but I take moral responsibility. We have to introspect: Subhash Chopra, Congress https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/eQIFX94hRE — Republic (@republic) February 11, 2020

Delhi election: Trailing in early trends, Atishi says she's confident of AAP's victory

Delhi election: EC trend

As per EC's official update, counting for 68 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 50 seats and BJP on 18 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Delhi polls: Celebrations erupt at AAP office as early trends show party in the lead

Delhi election: Counting of votes begins; early trends shows AAP crossing halfway mark