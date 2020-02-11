Delhi Election: Manish Sisodia Says 'work Is Deshbhakti', Exudes Confidence In Victory

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi from 2015-20, Manish Sisodia exuded confidence in the work done by the AAP in the last five years and asserted that AAP would win the elections. He explained how working for the people equates to nationalism for his party. Sisodia also said that they are confident for the work done by them in the field of health and education during their tenure.

Manish Sisodia on election results

The deputy CM of Delhi for the past tenure, Manish Sisodia while speaking to the media said, “The result that is going to be declared today is not mine, Arvind Kejriwal’s or AAP’s, it is about the politics where work is considered as ‘deshbhakti’ (nationalism). This is the politics where serving people is considered as ‘deshbhakti’, working for the health and the education sector is considered as ‘deshbhakti’. Today is the day when this kind of ‘deshbhakti’ will win.”

When asked about being nervous for the results, Sisodia further said, “There is obviously a little anxiety, but there the feeling of trust and confidence as well.”

“We are obviously confident about the victory because we have worked in the last five years. We have worked without any bias, without being greedy, we have worked for the people, we have worked for education and health. I am especially confident about our work in the education sector. I hope the people of Delhi have voted for that,” added Sisodia.

Replying on future plans, he said, “There is a lot of work left in Delhi.”

Exit polls

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59% of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

