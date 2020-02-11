"We Have Lost, But Not Given Up": Gautam Gambhir Tweets As AAP Sweeps Capital

As the BJP accepted defeat against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, stated that there is a difference between losing and accepting defeat. Gambhir in a tweet said that the BJP might have lost but did not give up and will work hard to make Delhi capable and not helpless. As per the latest EC trends, AAP is set to form the government in Delhi once again with a thumping majority of 62 seats in the 70-member house.

हार जाने में और हार मान लेने में ज़मीन आसमान का फर्क है!हम हारे ज़रूर हैं लेकिन हमने हार नहीं मानी!हम दिल्ली को सक्षम बनाना चाहते हैं लाचार नहीं और उसके लिए हम दिन रात मेहनत करेंगे



मैं भाजपा के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का दिल से धन्यवाद करता हूँ जो हमें 33 से 40% वोट तक ले आये!

जय हिंद — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 11, 2020

'I hope there will be development in Delhi'

Speaking to news agency ANI earlier in the day, Gambhir had said, 'We accept the results and we should accept it. I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and I congratulate people of Delhi. All I can say is we put in our maximum efforts in every way and maybe we could not convince the people. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government again and Kejriwal will become the CM, I hope there will be development in Delhi."

When questioned about where the BJP went wrong in the elections, Gambhir said, "When the party will sit and discuss these things, then only we will come to know. Speaking in front of the media about where we made mistakes will not be correct now. The only thing I can say that is we could not convince the people in a manner we should have or maybe they were not convinced. We tried our best, it's not like we did not do anything." He added that the BJP has to work a lot and he did not want to talk about other parties.

Delhi elections result

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 6 seats and is leading on 57 seats and BJP has won a seat and is leading on 6 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, celebrations began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

