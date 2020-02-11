The Debate
Naveen Patnaik Wishes Kejriwal A Successful Tenure After AAP's Stunning 'hat-trick' Win

Delhi Assembly Elections

Taking to Twitter, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party for its win in Delhi and wished them a successful tenure

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naveen

As the trends revealed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has swept the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday securing another term at the office, wishes poured in for the Delhi CM and his party. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also extended his wishes to Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik congratulated the party and the Chief Minister and wished them a 'successful tenure'. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on the win. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 7.10 pm, AAP has surged ahead in 62 seats as against BJP which is leading only from 8 constituencies. Taking to his Twitter, Rajnath Singh extended best wishes to the Chief Minister and the party members.

Watch: CM Arvind Kejriwal's Family Expresses Joy On AAP's Massive Win In Delhi Election

AAP members have flocked the streets of Delhi to celebrate the party's early electoral victory. AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who won from the Rajendra Nagar Constituency, held a celebratory gathering outside AAP's office on Tuesday afternoon.

BJP's JP Nadda concedes Delhi to AAP & Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "The BJP respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi. All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers."

READ | Delhi Elections: 'Nothing Shocking About Congress' Loss,' Says Sandeep Dikshit

'We had a lot of expectations'

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari said, "I thank all the voters of Delhi and also all the workers of the party for their efforts. I accept this mandate of the people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal on his win. I am hopeful that he will live up to the expectations of the people of Delhi. We had a lot of expectations which weren't met and we will look into it. The counting is about to finish and at this moment, we have got 7 seats. Sometimes when the result is not in your favour you feel upset, I just want to tell all the people of our party that we need not be upset. The good thing is as compared to 2015, the vote share has increased. We had got 32% in 2015 and now we have got 38.7%."

READ | Nitish Kumar's Vague Response On Delhi CM Kejriwal's 3rd Term Victory: 'Janta Maalik Hai'

READ | Delhi Elections: Rajnath Singh Congratulates CM Arvind Kejriwal & AAP Party Members

Image Credits: PTI

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

