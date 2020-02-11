Delhi Elections: Yechury Congratulates Kejriwal For Giving A 'befitting Reply' To BJP

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday congratulated Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for defeating BJP. Taking to Twitter, Yechury called BJP's politics full of 'hate' and 'violence'.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trend at 2:00 PM, AAP is leading by 57 seats, while the BJP has bagged 13 seats out of the total 70-seat Assembly in the national capital. Further, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi constituency with 26,626 votes, defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav at 12,349 votes.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty and the people of Delhi who have given a befitting reply to BJP’s politics of hate and violence. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 11, 2020

Prashant Kishor thanks Delhi

As the AAP is set to win the Delhi Assembly polls as per the EC trend, election strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter and thanked the people of Delhi.

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Exit Poll Survey

After the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the survey.

