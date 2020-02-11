JAP's Pappu Yadav Slams BJP As They Trail, Says Delhi Has Given Them A "befitting Reply"

The National President of Jan Adhikar Party, Pappu Yadav, took to the microblogging website Twitter on Tuesday and slammed BJP as they are trailing in the Delhi assembly polls. Yadav further said that the people of Delhi have given a “befitting reply” to the “politics of hate”. He further claimed that BJP only relies on EVM.

Pappu Yadav on BJP trailing in Delhi

“Today on Tuesday, Lord Ram and his devotee Hanuman Ji have punished these sinful BJP people. This is a befitting reply to the politics of hate, a loud slap on their cheeks. These elements can only rely only on EVMs. However, the public has given an overwhelming mandate and they have failed in their game,” Pappu Yadav said in Hindi.

आज मंगलवार को भगवान राम और उनके भक्त हनुमान जी ने इन पापी बीजेपी वालों को दंड दे दिया है। नफरत की राजनीति को करारा जवाब, जोरदार थप्पड़ पड़ा गाल पर।



अब बस ऐसे तत्वों का भरोसा सिर्फ ईवीएम पर है। लेकिन जनता ने जनादेश ऐसा दिया कि इनका वह खेल भी नाकाम हो गया। — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) February 11, 2020

As per the trends released by the Election Commission, the current deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia is trailing whereas BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by nearly a thousand votes. On the other hand, the BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra is trailing against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. The overall trends also show a victory for AAP, as they are leading by 58 seats.

Exit polls

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59 per cent of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

AAP: 48-61

48-61 BJP: 9-21

9-21 Congress: 0-1

0-1 Others: 0

