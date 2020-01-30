Yogi Adityanath To Hold Three Rallies Near Shaheen Bagh Protest Area

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to hold over a dozen rallies in the national capital of which three rallies will be surrounding the Shaheen Bagh area which has witnessed protest for one and half months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). One of his rallies is going to be held in Sarita Vihar area, the other one in South Delhi and the third rally will be on the opposite side of Shaheen Bagh.

Yogi Adityanath's rally in Delhi is touted to be a strategic move by the BJP against the Shaheen Bagh protest as the UP CM is known to have practiced zero-tolerance policy towards rioters who caused vandalism, damaging public property or stone-pelting on police personnel in Aligarh Muslim University.

Shaheen Bagh Protests

After the violent JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University protests that witnessed vandalism, damaging public property and stone-pelting, the Shaheen bagh protest of over a month and a half has blocked the road in Delhi holding the city to ransom by causing inconvenience to Delhi civilians during transit as well as to the emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigade. Several Bollywood celebrities have also extended their support to the protests against the CAA.

Apprehensions surrounding CAA

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees who have been religious minorities facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. But after its passage, the nation witnessed a series of protests against the act. Some fear the CAA might lead to detaining the Muslims despite the government's repeated assurances that none of the Indian citizens shall be ousted due to the Act as it is about giving citizenship to refugees from neighboring countries and not about snatching it away from Indian citizens.

