'Won't Allow Them To Run ISIS-like Module At Shaheen Bagh And Turn Delhi Into Syria': BJP

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, BJP national secretary Tarun Chug on Thursday alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protesters are trying to create fear in the minds of the people of Delhi by blocking roads. Taking to Twitter, Chug said that the national capital will not be allowed to become "Syria". This statement of Chug comes amid the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen Bagh began in mid-December.

We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here,where women and kids are used. They are trying to create fear in the minds of people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen.(We will not let Delhi burn).#ShaheenBaghKaSach — Tarun Chugh (@tarunchughbjp) January 29, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma contended that the people gathering at the Shaheen Bagh protests had the potential to rape and kill women. Maintaining that both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as well as his deputy Manish Sisodia, had extended their support to Shaheen Bagh, he warned the voters in the national capital to make a conscious choice in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Moreover, he stated that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be able to “save” the people in the scenario that Kejriwal was voted back to power.

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "...Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Shaheen Bagh protests

The Parliament on December 11 passed the contentious citizenship amendment act. The act seeks to grant citizenship to Sikhs, Parsis, Hindus, Jains, Christians, Buddhists from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The exclusion of Muslims from the act prompted a nationwide protest. After the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shaheen Bagh protest started spearheaded mostly by women. The 24x7 movement on Road No. 13A — the 2.5km-long stretch connecting Delhi and Noida, has been closed since December 15 as the protestors demand a full withdrawal of the amended act. While the Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee Chief Sharjeel Imam, who is now arrested by Delhi police had called off the protests claiming that it had been hijacked by political parties, the protests continued with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi', as the entire matter became more and more political.

