Will Vacate Shaheen Bagh Like Delhi CM's Office: BJP's Kapil Mishra Dusts Off EC's Action

Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP leader and Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra has touched upon Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest vowing to "vacate" the place like the Chief Minister's office

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kapil Sharma

After being banned from campaigning for 48 hours for posting a provocative tweet, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has touched upon Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest vowing to "vacate" the place like the Chief Minister's office.

The BJP's Model Town candidate blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for "building" Shaheen Bagh, an apparent reference to over a month-long dharna protest at the East Delhi neighbourhood that received the backing of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra wrote, "If AAP had built hospitals, flyovers, colleges, roads, schools in five years, it would not have needed to build Shaheen Bagh. Now, when AAP has built Shaheen Bagh, then along with it, the people of Delhi will also vacate the chief minister's residence"

READ | After EC's Directive, Delhi Police Files FIR Against Kapil Mishra For 'Ind Vs Pak' Tweet

India-Pak fight remark

The latest salvo at the AAP and Shaheen Bagh agitation comes a week after he suggested that the Assembly election on February 8 were a poll fight between India Vs Pakistan – equating BJP to India and its opponents to Pakistan. When asked to comment on his tweet, he stood by his comments claiming that there are 'mini Pakistans' in Delhi. Fuelling more controversy, he added that India will stand against these mini Pakistans and every problem will be solved on February 8.

READ | Karawal Nagar Suffered Under Former MLA Kapil Mishra: AAP Candidate

Lands in trouble

This was followed by an Election Commission penalty of a 48-hour campaigning ban on Kapil Mishra which lasted till Monday evening. The poll body also ordered Twitter to delete Mishra's controversial tweet. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against him. 

READ | ECI Asks Twitter To Delete BJP Leader Kapil Mishra's Controversial 'India Vs Pak' Tweet

Delhi Assembly Elections 

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations was January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them. 

READ | BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra: 'Congress, AAP Are Losing Ground In Delhi'

(Image credit: PTI)

Published:
COMMENT
