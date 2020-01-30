Will Vacate Shaheen Bagh Like Delhi CM's Office: BJP's Kapil Mishra Dusts Off EC's Action

After being banned from campaigning for 48 hours for posting a provocative tweet, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has touched upon Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest vowing to "vacate" the place like the Chief Minister's office.

The BJP's Model Town candidate blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for "building" Shaheen Bagh, an apparent reference to over a month-long dharna protest at the East Delhi neighbourhood that received the backing of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra wrote, "If AAP had built hospitals, flyovers, colleges, roads, schools in five years, it would not have needed to build Shaheen Bagh. Now, when AAP has built Shaheen Bagh, then along with it, the people of Delhi will also vacate the chief minister's residence"

अगर AAP ने पांच साल में अस्पताल बनाये होते, फ्लाईओवर बनाये होते, कॉलेज बनाये होते, सड़कें, स्कूल बनाये होते



तो



AAP को शाहीन बाग बनाने की जरूरत ना पड़ती



अब जब AAP ने शाहीन बाग बना ही लिया है तो शाहीन बाग के साथ साथ मुख्यमंत्री निवास भी खाली करवाएंगे हम दिल्ली वालें — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 30, 2020

India-Pak fight remark

The latest salvo at the AAP and Shaheen Bagh agitation comes a week after he suggested that the Assembly election on February 8 were a poll fight between India Vs Pakistan – equating BJP to India and its opponents to Pakistan. When asked to comment on his tweet, he stood by his comments claiming that there are 'mini Pakistans' in Delhi. Fuelling more controversy, he added that India will stand against these mini Pakistans and every problem will be solved on February 8.

Lands in trouble

This was followed by an Election Commission penalty of a 48-hour campaigning ban on Kapil Mishra which lasted till Monday evening. The poll body also ordered Twitter to delete Mishra's controversial tweet. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against him.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations was January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

(Image credit: PTI)