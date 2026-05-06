1 CM Seat, 3 Contenders: Who Will Take Oath as Kerala’s Next Chief Minister?

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: The Congress-led UDF's win in Kerala has rapidly turned the spotlight from joyful celebrations to a high-stakes leadership contest. At the center of it are three key figures, KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and VD Satheesan, each with their own scheme for claiming the Chief Minister's seat.

On May 5, KC Venugopal arrived in Delhi to a grand welcome, with party members hailing him as the “Chanakya” behind the UDF’s victory. According to internal reports, the greeting was not spontaneous, but rather meticulously arranged to capture the attention of the party leadership and underline his participation in the victory.

In a party where signals from Delhi frequently impact choices in the states, such demonstrations are significant. Venugopal, identified for his proximity to the top leadership and national-level organisational function, appears to be using his perceived strategic contribution as political leverage in the ongoing battle.

Chennithala Signals Experience

A day later, Ramesh Chennithala was greeted similarly in the capital. His visit, too, had a definite political objective. Chennithala, a long-time contender for the top seat, is relying on his seniority and decades of experience in Kerala politics.

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He has frequently expressed his desire to become Chief Minister, having previously served as the Leader of the Opposition. While he argues that holding the Opposition position does not guarantee the top job, it keeps him in the running. His supporters continue to push his claim through organisational and personal networks.

Unlike the Delhi-focused moves of his rivals, VD Satheesan has stayed active in Kerala, drawing large crowds at public meetings. His growing popularity has evoked comparisons to the early 2000s era of previous Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, when populist appeal frequently trumped internal party dynamics.

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Satheesan's admirers claim that he was the Opposition's face during the campaign and contributed significantly to the UDF's win. However, he has refrained from staking any direct claim to the position, saying merely, “The party will decide.”

Three Different Strategies

The contest represents three unique methods. Satheesan is counting on strong support and visible momentum on the ground. Venugopal is depending on his organizational strength and closeness to the leadership, even implying that an MLA is not required to become Chief Minister, which is interpreted as leaving his own options open. Meanwhile, Chennithala is taking a more direct approach, emphasizing experience and continuity while publicly expressing his interest.

As the race heats up, internal party divisions become more apparent. “The real foundation of the UDF’s victory in Kerala lies in the micromanagement strategies implemented by KC Venugopal. His large organisational capability, which guides the Congress at the national level, is what structured the election activities in Kerala so effectively. Without making any claims, he executed this campaign in a thoroughly scientific manner. This model of planning is a major lesson for students of politics. This new template of strategic excellence could also bring significant changes to governance in Kerala under KC Venugopal,” former MLA and Congress leader MP Vincent posted on social media.

Numbers Game Begins

Behind the scenes, the conflict is also based on numbers. Venugopal's faction is claimed to have the support of approximately 43 MLAs, including some who defected from the CPM. Chennithala's supporters say that he has strong support within the parliamentary party. Instead than focusing on numbers, Satheesan continues to increase pressure through public mobilisation. The Congress leadership now faces a difficult decision.

Central observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Makan will visit Thiruvananthapuram to examine the situation. The final decision will be based on a combination of legislative strength, popular appeal, organisational ability, and political messaging. Party sources believe that even the selection of observers could work in Venugopal's favor. The decision will indicate whether the party prefers centralised control, experienced leadership, or a mass-based face in Kerala.

Meanwhile Social Media Has Already Given The Verdict

Even before formal consultations began, social media turned into a battleground. Supporters of all three leaders flooded platforms with messages backing their preferred candidate. After Rahul Gandhi congratulated UDF leaders and workers, the comment section was quickly dominated by calls for VD Satheesan as Chief Minister.

A user named Micky wrote ‘@RahulGandhi Kerala voters are not influenced by political drama. The support for V. D. Satheesan reflects a clear expectation for serious leadership. Internal conflicts and unnecessary narratives risk weakening that trust. Please take note’

Another user named Daniel said ‘Dear Rahul, That this victory of the UDF was the exclusive result of the competent leadership of VD Satheesan, is undeniable. And because of that, he alone deserves to be our Chief Minister. All the UDF partners will also be happy with him as leader’

One user named Jimmu writes ‘The sentiments of the people of Kerala must be respected. The personality and influence of V.D. Satheesan is the reason behind the Congress's victory. This is a reminder that those who lack the ability to think will be left wandering aimlessly’

A comment said ‘Congratulations. People voted for Congress seeing V D Satheesan as the future CM of Kerala whowould strategise the visions of a new State. Sir, this is Kerala, fiction movies or Dramas don't run here. So please accept the mandate of the people. V D Satheesana Sanju Samson type’

One of the user named Satish said ‘Ok fine Mr. RG. Keralites do not want KC Venugopal, an MP to enter into state govt ministry. Just b'cos KC is close to you, pls don't consider him. The onus of this victory clearly belongs to VD Satheesan and congress supporters. If Congress High Command consider the CM post with any one else, then since coming Lok Sabha elections you will see the result’

Nabeel Abdullah commented ‘Sir, The people of Kerala have shown their trust in UDF, inspired by the strong and visionary leadership of V. D. S. Public opinion clearly supports him as the next CM. We kindly request you to consider the voice of the people above internal preferences of leaders or MLAs’

How did Chennithala React?

Despite online turmoil, Chennithala denied the notion that social media could affect the final judgment. He also mentioned his support from institutions such as the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam.

“It is not social media that decides the Chief Minister. The decision will not be influenced by the putting up of flex boards. Everyone is free to express their views, but it is the Congress high command that will take the appropriate decision,” he said.