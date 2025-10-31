‘1 Crore Govt Jobs, Boost For Farmers, Women & Poor’: NDA Releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Bihar Elections

The National Democratic Alliance leaders released their joint manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Friday . | Image: X

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its joint manifesto “Sankalp Patra” in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, unveiling a slew of welfare and development promises aimed at youth, farmers and the Extremely Backward Classes.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released the manifesto.

1 Crore Govt Jobs, Focus on Social Empowerment

The NDA has pledged to provide over 1 crore government jobs, terming employment creation its foremost priority. A major highlight of the manifesto is the economic and social empowerment of the Extremely Backward Classes.

The alliance promised a Rs 10 lakh assistance package for various occupational groups within the Extremely Backward Classes. Additionally, a high-level committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will be formed to assess the social and economic status of different castes in backward classes and recommend steps for their upliftment.

Farmer-Centric Reforms: MSP and Infrastructure Push

For Bihar’s farmers, the NDA has promised fair crop prices and assured procurement under the Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this scheme, farmers will receive Rs 3,000 annually, totalling Rs 9,000 over the term.

The manifesto also promises:

Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure.

Procurement of major crops (paddy, wheat, pulses, maize) at the panchayat level at MSP.

Stronger rural market linkages and modern storage facilities.

Under the urban development vision, the NDA has announced plans to build a Greenfield city in “New Patna” and satellite townships in major cities. The sacred birthplace of Mother Janaki will be developed into a world-class spiritual city named ‘Sitapuram’.

Connectivity will also get a major boost, with international airports proposed for Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur and domestic flight services from 10 new cities.

To promote entrepreneurship, the NDA will establish 100 MSME parks under the “local for vocal” campaign.

1 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

The NDA has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the “Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana”.

It also promised to make 1 crore women “Lakhpati Didis”.

Education, Health and Innovation

The manifesto envisions Bihar as an AI and innovation hub, promising world-class education infrastructure and a medical college in every district.

Among cultural and creative initiatives, the NDA announced plans for:

A film city in Bihar

The Sharda Sinha Institute to preserve and promote Bihari art and music

Development of 1 lakh green homestays to promote eco-tourism

‘Panchamrit’ guarantee for the poor: Free ration, 125 units of free electricity, free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh and 5 million new pucca houses

Social Security Pensions

The manifesto, rich with welfare and development promises, seeks to project the NDA as the alliance capable of transforming Bihar into a “prosperous, self-reliant and modern state”.