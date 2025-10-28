Financial Aid For Women, Govt Jobs, Farmers' MSP, OPS: Key Takeaways From Mahagathbandhan Manifesto For Bihar Polls

Patna, Bihar: The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera, and CPI (ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya were present at the event.

Major Announcements From the Mahagathbandhan Manifesto:

The major announcements made in the Mahagathbandhan manifesto dubbed 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' include:

-The constitutional rights of all minority communities will be protected. The Waqf Amendment Bill will be put on hold, and the management of Waqf properties will be made more welfare-oriented and beneficial by making them transparent. The management of Buddhist temples located in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to the people of the Buddhist community.

-Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated.

-Every individual will be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

-To increase the 50% reservation limit proportionate to the population, a law passed by the Legislature will be sent to the Central Government for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

-The current 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies will be increased to 30%. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16% to 20%, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured.

-Within 20 days of forming the INDIA alliance government, an act will be passed to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

-The Old Pension Scheme (OPS Scheme) will be implemented.

-Under the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana, women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1st, and Rs 30,000 per year for the next five years. Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

Tejashwi Yadav's Statement

At a press conference in Patna, Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have seen that, for the first time in Bihar, 1,500 companies of central forces are being deployed. We also know what instructions were given two or three days ago. I would like to humbly say to all those officers who have taken an oath to the Constitution: do not carry out anyone’s wrongful orders, do not act dictatorially, do not be dishonest, and do not steal votes."

"This time, the people of Bihar, all of us in the Mahagathbandhan, are vigilant. The people will not allow their policy of deceit and dictatorship to succeed. They will protect their votes and will not tolerate dishonesty. Therefore, we humbly request all officers to work honestly and without bias. The people of Bihar are desperate and eager for a change of power. They have been waiting for this opportunity. Now, on the 6th and the 11th, they will have that chance and this time, the people of Bihar will not miss it," he added.

Bihar Assembly Elections

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).