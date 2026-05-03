10 Battleground Seats in Bengal: From Bhabanipur to Nandigram, Here Are The Key Constituencies In Focus On Vote Counting Day

Kolkata: West Bengal is set for a crucial political verdict on May 4, when the counting of votes in the Assembly elections will reveal whether Mamata Banerjee returns to power or the Bharatiya Janata Party secures its first-ever victory in the state.

The state witnessed a fierce political battle marked by poll-day violence, sharp political attacks, allegations of vote tampering, and repolling in some areas. As the battle for supremacy reaches its climax, here is a look at 10 battleground constituencies in West Bengal that could shape the state’s political future:

Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur

The most prominent seat, Bhabanipur, is witnessing a high-stakes rematch. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from her home turf against BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Following her narrow defeat in Nandigram in 2021, Banerjee won a by-poll here to retain her CM position. The BJP is hoping to give the CM a tough fight, leveraging the substantial non-Bengali voter base in this urban, socially layered constituency.

Bhabanipur, the political fortress of Mamata, has been under TMC's rule since 2011.

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Notably, 47,094 names were deleted from Bhabanipur's electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar in Nandigram

Nandigram remains the defining battleground of this election, symbolising the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement that brought the TMC and Mamata Banerjee to power, ending the Left Front dominance. In 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee from here by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes.

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Adhikari, who is the sitting MLA of Nandigram, faces TMC's Pabitra Kar from Nandigram this time.

Diamond Harbour

Pannalal Halder

This seat is a matter of prestige for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as it falls within the Lok Sabha constituency of the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Mamata Banerjee. Considered a stronghold, if the party loses from this seat, it will be seen as a direct challenge to the party’s next-generation leadership.

Diamond Harbour also serves as a high-profile showcase for Abhishek Banerjee's "Diamond Harbour model" of development and political control.

TMC leader Pannalal Halder, who is the present MLA of Diamond Harbour, is seeking a re-election from this seat.

Panihati

Panihati, a constituency in North 24 Parganas, has become a high-stakes battleground due to the candidacy of Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim.

The seat is presently held by TMC, however, a power change could happen by the emotional connect the BJP candidate holds. The candidacy of Ratna Debnath, who is seeking justice for her daughter, has turned this constituency into a crucial test of public outrage against the incumbent government.

Bhangar

Bhangar has emerged as a crucial swing seat due to the strong presence of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) led by sitting MLA Nawsad Siddique, the only non-BJP opposition MLA in the previous assembly. The seat is marked by high political tension, often resulting in violence.

Sandeshkhali

Following the controversy surrounding allegations against a local TMC leader, Sandeshkhali has become a symbolic fight over women’s safety. The BJP has made this a central agenda point, aiming to capitalize on anti-incumbency in the Sunderbans delta region.

Kharagpur Sadar

This seat is a high-profile showdown between BJP's Dilip Ghosh, the former state BJP president, and TMC's Pradeep Sarkar. Known as a battle of two 'Dadas,' it represents the intense competition for influence in the industrial belt of West Bengal.

Murshidabad

In a major multi-cornered contest, the Congress, under Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is challenging the incumbent TMC in this district, which has historically been a Congress stronghold. It is one of the few places where the Left-Congress alliance holds a significant stake.

Kolkata Port

Balurghat

Balurghat is a crucial seat in West Bengal as the headquarters of the Dakshin Dinajpur district, serving as a major hub near the Bangladesh border. It has witnessed key electoral battles in the past.

This time, BJP's Sukanta Majumdar is contesting from Balurghat against TMC candidate Arpita Ghosh.