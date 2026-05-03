293 of 294: EC Orders Repoll In Falta- Why One Bengal Constituency Must Wait Until May 24 for Results

New Delhi: As the West Bengal Assembly elections reach their climax, all eyes are on May 4, when the results for 293 constituencies will finally reveal the state's political future. This high-stakes conclusion will determine if the Trinamool Congress can successfully defend its turf or if the BJP will achieve a landmark first-ever victory in the region.

Amidst this statewide resolution, however, the Falta constituency remains an outlier as the electoral process there continues following grave allegations of voter subversion and democratic interference during the April 29 polling phase.

The Election Comission has ordered that fresh voting will be held across all 285 polling stations in Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21 even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies on Saturday.

According to Election Commission, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

Advertisement

In Falta, TMC's Jahangir Khan is pitted against BJPs Debangshu Panda and Abdur Razzak Molla of the Congress. CPI(M)s Sambhu Nath Kurmi is also in the fray.

What Poll body said?

The poll body announced that fresh polls will be conducted in all polling stations, "including Auxiliary polling stations," from 7 AM to 6 PM on May 21, while the votes will be counted on May 24.

Advertisement

This represents the second instance of repolling in the current West Bengal Assembly elections. Just one day prior, the Commission directed fresh voting at 15 polling stations situated in the Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies.

Why the re-poll?

The Election Commission stated that reports from observers highlighted concerns regarding voter intimidation, the presence of unauthorized individuals inside polling stations, and potential evidence of tampering.

On the polling day, Panda alleged that at Falta's booth number 177, the EVM button corresponding to the BJP candidate had been obstructed with adhesive tape. After central security forces arrived and cleared the tape, the voting process was allowed to continue.

Subsequently, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that white adhesive tape had been used to obscure the party's symbol at booth numbers 144 and 189 in Falta. Citing these irregularities, he called for an immediate re-poll in the constituency.

The April 29 polls across multiple regions were punctuated by violent confrontations between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, with each camp trading allegations of ballot manipulation.

Beyond the clashes, the day was further complicated by technical failures of EVMs in Hooghly and several detentions following skirmishes in the Bally area.

The Election Commission has instructed officials to implement stringent safeguards, including the mobilization of central forces, the appointment of micro-observers, and the use of webcasting to thwart any further irregularities.

Additionally, the panel mandated that the entire voting procedure be videographed and subjected to rigorous oversight. The two-stage assembly elections concluded on April 23 and April 29, with the final vote count set for May 4.

Blame game continues

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday welcomed Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to repoll all 285 polling stations in Falta assembly seat, stressing that the polling body has respected the democratic rights of people.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee strongly responded to remarks by BJP leader Amit Malviya over the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to order fresh polling in the Falta Assembly constituency, defending what he described as the "Diamond Harbour model crumbles".

Banerjee, who also represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha on Saturday criticised the BJP and challenged the "Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang" to contest from Falta.

"Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India--Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," Banerjee said.

Locals protests

Earlier, locals also staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre, raising concerns about their safety and demanding action against those allegedly responsible.

This comes after the repolling across 15 polling stations in the South 24 Paraganas district concluded with the two constituencies (Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim) hitting a staggering voter turnout of 90 per cent.