10 Seats Short: After Blockbuster Debut, Will Vijay's TVK Crack The Numbers Puzzle?

Chennai: On May 4, Tamil Nadu has delivered a historic mandate which has pushed actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into intense post-poll negotiations after it emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority mark just by 10 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK has secured 108 seats, leaving it 10 short of the majority, and sources indicate the party is likely to seek two weeks’ time to prove its majority. Despite a blockbuster debut, the numbers have triggered hectic political activity across camps, with smaller parties becoming crucial to government formation.

TVK’s Blockbuster Debut Falls Short of Majority

In a landslide electoral debut, TVK has reshaped Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Earlier trends and reports had indicated the party winning 107 seats, falling short by 11, but the final tally placed it at 108 seats, still below the halfway mark.

The party also secured over 32 per cent vote share, significantly ahead of rivals. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) followed with 24.3 per cent, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured 21.2 per cent, marking a decline from their 2021 performances where both had crossed 30 per cent.

A major shocker came from Kolathur, where MK Stalin lost his stronghold, with TVK’s VS Babu defeating him by 8,795 votes.

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Vijay's TVK, which has fallen slightly short of the simple majority mark, is deliberating on three scenarios to form the government:

First scenario: Forming the government with smaller parties from the DMK alliance.

TVK – 108

Congress – 5

Left – 4

IUML – 2

VCK – 2

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Second scenario: Forming the government by bringing together smaller parties from both DMK and AIADMK alliances.

TVK – 108

Congress – 5

PMK – 4

IUML – 2

VCK – 2

According to the sources, TVK is holding discussions with Congress and other smaller parties and is also considering giving cabinet positions to all alliance partners to ensure a stable government despite a narrow majority.

Third scenario: Forming a strong government with the support of only AIADMK, excluding other alliance parties.

TVK – 108

AIADMK – 47

Will Congress Dump Stalin To Join Hands With TVK?

With numbers falling short, TVK is expected to reach out to smaller parties across political lines. Parties that could play a decisive role include: Congress (5 seats), PMK (4 seats), Left parties including CPI and CPI(M)

VCK.

Congress Yet To Take Final Call

The Congress, which holds 5 seats, remains a key player but has not declared its position. AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said that he has submitted a report to the leadership, which will ‘take a call on Tamil Nadu’.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has already congratulated TVK, adding to speculation of possible support.

Amid speculation of aligning with TVK, Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), and VCK - each with two seats - visited the DMK headquarters this morning to meet Stalin, hinting at parallel channels of negotiation.

CPI leader Veerapandian said, “Our higher command will decide about the alliance talks. We are coming to meet Stalin to show our gratitude."

“We are going to DMK office to meet Stalin. The alliance talks will be decided," VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan added. At the same time, sources indicated these parties are exploring talks with TVK as well to potentially support in government formation.

DMK Camp's Big Signal

Vaiko, MP and Central Secretary of MDMK, said, “The good governance of DMK should continue. The TVK has not approached us for any alliance. They cannot and they won't as well. I do not know why Congress party is missing from the alliance meet happening in DMK party headquarters.”

Notably, the Congress party didn't participate in any of the all-party alliance meet at the DMK office, raising further questions about coordination within opposition.

MK Stalin Accepts Defeat

“We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors! The DMK… henceforth will function as an exemplary opposition party.” former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin wrote on X.

BJP leader K. Annamalai termed the result a ‘generational shift’, saying voters rejected ‘dynastic politics’.

Vijay Joins League of Iconic Actor-Politicians

With this performance, Vijay has joined the ranks of iconic actor-politicians such as NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His rise signals a potential shift away from the decades-long dominance of DMK and AIADMK-led alliances in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, described the result as a ‘historical victory’, praising his son’s confidence and decision to contest without alliances.

“As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance…it’s a historical success,” he said. His mother Shoba Chandrasekhar expressed joy, while family members highlighted public expectations of change under Vijay’s leadership.