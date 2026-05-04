111 and Counting… Vijay’s TVK Wins The Battle, But War For Power Begins; Will He Need Rivals To Rule?

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing a historic churn as Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) storms into relevance in its very first electoral outing. Counting trends show TVK leading in 109 seats, well ahead of rivals but still nine short of the magic figure of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

The result: a likely hung Assembly, where Vijay holds the pole position but not an outright mandate.

While the “Vijay Wave” has breached the decades-old dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the road to power now runs through complex post-poll arithmetic.

Scenario 1: The Rainbow Coalition (Smaller Parties Hold The Key)

If TVK’s tally stabilises around the 105-112 range, Vijay’s most straightforward route would be to seek support from smaller parties like Congress, PMK, CPI, and VCK, along with Independents.

Advertisement

This option allows Vijay to retain political primacy without empowering a major rival. However, such a coalition could come at a cost. Smaller parties are likely to demand key ministries and policy influence, potentially diluting TVK’s promise of a streamlined, “result-oriented” governance model.

Scenario 2: The Stable Giant (TVK-AIADMK Pact)

A post-poll alliance with the AIADMK could deliver a comfortable majority of over 160 seats, ensuring stability for a first-time government.

Advertisement

AIADMK’s leadership, particularly Edappadi K. Palaniswami, brings administrative experience that could complement Vijay’s outsider appeal.

But the deal is far from straightforward. Vijay’s campaign leaned heavily on themes of “secular social justice”, making any arrangement involving the BJP a potential flashpoint. A precondition for such an alliance could be AIADMK distancing itself from the saffron party, an equation that will test political flexibility on both sides.

Scenario 3: The ‘Impossible’ Pivot (Congress-DMK Bridge)

The most dramatic, but least likely, scenario involves a broader “secular front” mediated by Congress, bringing TVK closer to the DMK.

For Vijay, who has built his campaign on attacking MK Stalin and positioning DMK as his principal adversary, such a pivot could risk alienating his voter base. Yet, politics has a long history of improbable alliances forged in the name of stability.

What Lies Ahead

As counting progresses, one thing is clear: Vijay has already redrawn Tamil Nadu’s political map. From a cinematic “solo hero” to a potential coalition architect, his next moves will determine whether TVK forms the government, or reshapes the Opposition.