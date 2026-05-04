Underdog's Victory: Son Of Vijay Thalapathy's Driver Set To Topple DMK's Rule In Virugambakkam

Virugambakkam: R Sabarinathan, who is the son of Vijay Thalapathy's former driver, is set to topple the DMK rule in Tamil Nadu's Virugambakkam constituency. Sabarinathan, who made his political debut this year as a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate, is leading by a high margin from his constituency.

Sabarinathan's fight is against DMK candidate AMV Prabhakara Raja, who has held the Virugambakkam seat since 2021.

As of now, Sabarinathan is leading by more than 14,000 votes. Till now, the 30-year-old has secured 43,474 votes, while Prabhakara Raja has secured 29,041 votes.

Sabarinathan leading from Virugambakkam

Sabarinathan's father, Rajendran, served as a driver to Vijay for several years before being promoted as his personal assistant. When Vijay announced that he was giving a TVK ticket to Sabarinathan, the latter and his father broke down in tears. A video of the overwhelming scenario showed Sabarinathan struggling to control his tears as he bent down to down the Thalapathy's feet. The latter was seen consoling him and pulling him in for a hug in an emotional spectacle.

Advertisement

‘Underdog’s Win Is Always Absolute Cinema'

Reacting to Sabarinathan's grand performance in the Tamil Nadu elections, actor-producer Nani said that the victory of an underdog is always “absolute cinema”.

In a post on X, he wrote, “First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics?)”

Advertisement

He added, “Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”