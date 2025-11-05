4,000 Houses To Be Allotted To Poor In Jubilee Hills Constituency Soon After By-Elections: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will allot 4000 houses to the eligible poor in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency soon after the by-elections, according to a CMO release.

The Chief Minister claimed the People's government extended welfare scheme benefits, including 14,197 ration cards, 200 units of free electricity to 25,925 families and 23,311 quintals of fine rice to the poor every month in the constituency.

Coming down heavily on the union minister G Kishan Reddy for not accepting the state government's request to the centre to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project scam, the CM dared the union minister to book a CBI case against former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao before November 11.

Addressing a corner meeting at Rahmath Nagar junction, the CM also questioned Kishan Reddy for not approving the arrest of BRS working President KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race scam.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS and BJP entered into a 'secret agreement'. It was the BJP which made allegations that Kaleshwaram was an ATM for the KCR family. The union ministers from Telangana also made comments that KCR and Harish Rao will be sent to jail in 48 hours if the case is handed over to the CBI. Now, the Union government took a U-turn and did not take any action despite the state government writing a letter to order a CBI investigation. No case was filed for the last three months. Even after seeking permission from the Governor to arrest KTR in the Formula E race case, there was also no response for the two months.

"Kishan Reddy is the Union Minister, and Amit Shah is the Home Minister. Why are you not taking action?" the CM said that the 'Car' was morphing into a lotus as soon as it reached Delhi. ‘Now, BRS and BJP are one. ’

Furthermore, the chief minister stated that the BJP was indirectly supporting the BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election, and the BRS would likely merge with the ruling national party in the coming days. KCR's daughter Kavitha made the statement of the merger of BRS with the BJP recently, the CM reminded.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at KTR for not doing anything for the Jubilee Hills constituency during his tenure as MA and UD minister by roaming in swanky cars. Now, the BRS leader was shedding crocodile tears by targeting the Congress government.

Everyone was aware of KTR's conspiracy politics, which involved throwing his own sister, Kavitha, out of the KCR family to amass the entire ill-got wealth.

BRS leaders are trying to win votes in the name of sentiment when their own female family member was not given due respect. Those who did not give ministerial posts to women for five years while in power should be beaten with a broom. Congress is the only party that has given respect and a proper place to women and minorities in the government.

Listing out the welfare schemes launched by the People's government, including free bus travel for women, the CM said that it was KCR who had humiliated the popular, departed Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy's family by fielding a candidate in the by-election in 2007. PJR staged a dharna with empty pots to solve the drinking water problems of the slum dwellers here. The then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu brought Krishna water to quench your thirst.