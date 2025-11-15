9.3 Million Subscribers & Only 37,000 Votes: YouTuber Manish Kashyap Loses Bihar Elections

Patna: YouTuber Manish Kashyap failed to secure a victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. He was contesting from the Chanpatia constituency in the East Champaran district on Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) ticket. Despite having a staggering number of followers on social media, the candidate lost by a huge margin.

Kashyap, who goes by the official name Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, secured 37,172 votes in the elections. The 34-year-old was defeated by Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan, who secured a total of 87,538 votes. The runner-up from the Chanpatia seat was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Umakant Singh, who had won the seat in the 2020 Assembly elections. Kashyap stood at the third spot after the conclusion of the counting of votes.

Manish Kashyap lost by a margin of more than 50,000 votes | Image: ECI

Kashyap's loss comes despite him having a huge presence on social media. His YouTube page called ‘Manish Kasyap Son of Bihar' has more than 9.36 million subscribers. The YouTuber had used his channel to campaign for himself for the elections. However, his massive online influence could not secure his victory.

Manish Kashyap has over 9.36 million subscribers on YouTube | Image: YouTube

Manish Kashyap had made headlines in 2023, when he was arrested for spreading misinformation by uploading a video that falsely showed migrant labourers being harassed in Tamil Nadu.

Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024. However, earlier this year, he left the party after allegedly being attacked by junior doctors in Patna. While leaving BJP he asked how will he save others if he couldn't save himself while staying in the party.

Few days after quitting BJP, he joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), which made a debut in Bihar elections this year.

Bihar Election Result

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats. Among the leaders who won from NDA are 'Bahubali' Anant Singh (JDU) and Maithili Thakur (BJP).

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tewjashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat for the Opposition alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of seats at 89. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won the second highest number of seats at 85.