Bihar Election Thrillers: Find Out The Top 5 Biggest And Lowest Victory Margins

Patna: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections turned out to be a thriller for some seats where candidates engaged in a neck-to-neck competition and won by a very narrow margin. Meanwhile, at some seats, winners were almost predictable as the margin between rivals were very huge. The margins ranged from as high as over 73,000 votes to as low as 27 votes.

Top 5 Biggest Margins

Janata Dal (United) leader Kaladhar Mandal registered the biggest margin of victory in the Bihar Assembly polls. He won the Rupauli seat by a margin of 73,572 votes, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bima Bharti. Kaladhar received a total of 1,24,826 votes, while Bima got 51,254 votes. Notably, Bima had previously won Rupauli seat multiple times.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjiv Chaurasia recorded the second-biggest margin of victory in the Bihar polls. He clinched the Digha seat by a margin of 59,079 votes. Divya Gautam of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) came second This is the third straight time that Chaurasia has won the Digha Assembly constituency. In 2020, he had won the seat by a margin of 46,234 votes and in 2015, he had won by a margin of 24,779 votes.

Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) defeated Janshakti Janta Dal candidate Shyam Kishor Chaudhary by a margin of 58,191 votes to win the Sugauli seat in East Champaran district. It is the third highest margin in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Janata Dal (United)’s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal registered the fourth-highest margin of victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Shailesh Kumar won the Gopalpur seat by a margin of 58,135 votes. He received a total of 1,08,630 votes. His rival Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) got 50,495 votes. The Gopalpur Assembly seat falls under Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP candidate Rama Nishad, wife of former MP Ajay Nishad, defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Bhogendra Sahni by 57,206 votes in Aurai. Her victory marked the fifth-highest margin in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Rama Nishad was contesting elections for the first time. Notably, her victory by a large margin also maintained a peculiar record of Aurai district from 2020. In 2020 as well, the candidate fighting from Aurai had secured the largest victory margin among all 11 constituencies in Muzaffarpur district.

Top 5 Lowest Margins

The lowest margin was recorded in the Sandesh constituency of the Bhojpur district, where JD(U) candidate Radha Charan Sah edged out a narrow victory over RJD’s Dipu Singh. Radha won the Assembly poll with a margin of just 27 votes. Radha Charan Sah received 80,598 votes, while Dipu got 80,571 votes. The fight for Sandesh was centered around just these two leaders as other rivals, like Rajiv Ranjan Raj from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), were far behind them in the race. Radha Charan Sah, who is one of the wealthiest candidates of JD(U), earlier served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). He is also a businessman who owns several businesses. Notably, he used to sell jalebis earlier. As per his affidavit on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sah has a net worth of more than ₹34 crore and an annual income of ₹1.1 crore.

The second-lowest margin of victory in the Bihar Assembly elections was recorded by Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Satish Kumar Yadav, who won the Ramgarh seat by defeating BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh by a margin of just 30 votes. Ramgarh, once seen as an RJD bastion, has swung between the RJD and BJP since 2005. In 2020, the BSP narrowly lost the seat to RJD by just 189 votes. During the 2024 by-poll, the BSP again fell short, trailing the BJP by 1,284 votes. Interestingly, Ramgarh is the only seat won by BSP in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

Agiaon (SC) is the third constituency where the margin of victory was under 100 votes. BJP candidate Mahes Paswan won by a slim margin of 95 votes. While Paswan secured 69,412 votes, Shiv Prakash Ranjan got 69,317 votes. Shiv Prakash Ranjan had won the 2024 Assembly by-polls from the constituency by a margin of nearly 30,000.

Janata Dal (United) candidate Chetan Anand recorded the fourth-lowest margin of victory in the Bihar Assembly polls. Chetan won the Nabinagar seat by a margin of 112 votes. He secured 80,380 votes, beating Amod Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who got 80,268 votes.

RJD’s Faisal Rahman won the Dhaka Assembly seat by securing 1,12,727 votes. He secured victory by a margin of just 178 votes, the fifth-lowest winning margin in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. He defeated BJP’s Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, who secured 1,12,549 votes. Interestingly, Pawan had won the elections from Dhaka seat in 2010 and 2020, while Faisal had won the Dhaka seat in 2015 as well.

Bihar Election Result

The National Democratic Party (NDA) secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats. Among the leaders who won from NDA are 'Bahubali' Anant Singh (JDU) and Maithili Thakur (BJP).

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhant's Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tewjashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat for the Opposition alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of seats at 89. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won the second highest number of seats at 85.