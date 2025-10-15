1 Lakh Rasgullahs, 1000 Car Cavalcade: Baahubali Anant Singh Files Nomination On JDU Ticket From Mokama

Patna: Opulence and swagger are nothing new for Mokama’s Baahubali leader, Anant Singh. He has built his career in a Robin Hood style, part outlaw and part local saviour, and when Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) announced his name in its first list of candidates, the irony was lost on no one.

Reports suggest Singh’s nomination convoy featured over 1,000 vehicles, brought by supporters from Begusarai, Simaria, Mokama, Hathidah and Barhaiya.

It wasn’t just his constituency but the entire district that turned into a spectacle of power and pageantry on Tuesday as the strongman, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar”, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The five-time MLA arrived in trademark fashion, atop a flower-decked Thar SUV, leading a convoy of nearly a thousand cars. The scene resembled less a political rally and more a grand celebration.

Before the nomination, Singh’s supporters were treated to an elaborate feast. According to organisers, arrangements were made for around 50,000 people, with a staggering one lakh rasgullas (gulab jamuns) prepared for the occasion. The menu featured black gulab jamuns, mixed vegetables, aloo-gobhi and puris, all served across two giant pandals, each accommodating up to 3,000 people at a time. The community meal began at 8 a.m., with volunteers reportedly working around the clock for two days to prepare.

As dawn broke, thousands of supporters poured into Mokama, chanting slogans and waving flags. By the time Singh’s convoy rolled out, the roads were choked with crowds, the air thick with music, marigold petals and political fervour. His Thar, draped in nearly 200 kilograms of marigold garlands, became the centrepiece of the show.

Singh later submitted his nomination papers at the Barh Sub-Divisional Office before leading a roadshow to Bahapur, with supporters following in a line of vehicles stretching for kilometres.

A formidable figure in Bihar politics, Singh has represented Mokama five times, in 1990, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. He won twice on a JD(U) ticket, once as an independent, and saw his wife, Neelam Devi, secure victory from the same seat in 2020. Now, in 2025, Chhote Sarkar is back in the fray with JD(U) once again, and as his nomination day proved, his political theatrics remain as grand as ever.

His elder brother, Dileep Singh, was also a strongman in the region and commanded significant influence among the dominant Bhumihar community.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP released its list of 71 candidates, fielding Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai.