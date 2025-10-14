BJP Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Elections. Check Details

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announed the very first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming high-voltage Bihar Assembly Elections.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary will contest from Tarapur, while his Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha will fight from from Lakhisarai. Senior BJP leader and state minister Nitin Nabin has been fielded from Bankipur, and Renu Devi from Bettiah. Among other prominent names, Gayatri Devi will contest from Parihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Mangal Pandey from Siwan, and Dr Prem Kumar from Gaya Town.

The elections for Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will be held in two phases - on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDI alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

On Sunday, after a marathon meeting chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda on seat distribution and candidate selection, the NDA officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each. The meeting was also attended by PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the Central Election Committee.

Meanwhile, this election will also mark the debut of political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in the electoral landscape.

Check First List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituencies

BJP Bihar Election First List: Nine Women Leaders Get Tickets

Out of the total 71 candidates announced today, nine women candidates are Renu Devi from Bettiah, Gayatri Devi from Parehar, Devanti Yadav from Narpatganj, and Sweety Singh from Kishanganj. BJP leader Nisha Singh is all set fight from Pranpur. Kavita Devi, Rama Nishad, Aruna Devi, and Shreyasi Singh will be fighting from Kodha, Aurai, Warisaliganj, Jamui respectively.

Why Did BJP Drop Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav?

Notably, Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been dropped, with Ratnesh Kushwaha replacing him in Patna Sahib constituency. BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election to RJD’s Misa Bharti in Patliputra, has been fielded from Danapur.

“I stand with the decision of BJP. Party has given me a lot. I have no complaints. I want to welcome and congratulate the new generation. The people of Patna Sahib Assembly have made me victorious seven times in a row. I will never forget the affection and love they gave me as a BJP candidate. I am grateful to everyone,” Nand Kishore Yadav said.

