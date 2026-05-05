Aroop Biswas, Who Resigned After Messi's 'Messy' Kolkata Visit, Loses Tollyganj Seat To Actress Papiya Adhikari

Kolkata: In a stunning shift of power in Tollyganj, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Aroop Biswas lost the seat to veteran Bengali actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Papiya Adhikari. Notably, Aroop Biswas' defeat comes after he resigned as the Bengal Sports Minister last year following Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's chaotic visit to Kolkata.

Aroop Biswas was holding the Tollyganj seat from 2006, winning from the constituency for four straight times in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. His defeat has marked an end to TMC's 20-year rule in Tollygunge.

Papiya Adhikari entered active politics with her candidature in the 2026 BengalAssembly elections and emerged victorious by amassing 88,407 votes. She defeated Biswas by more than 6,000 votes.

Papiya Adhikari

Messi's ‘Messy’ Kolkata Visit

Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata on December 13, 2025, for the "GOAT Tour of India" turned into chaos due to mismanagement, resulting in fans vandalizing the Salt Lake Stadium.

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Messi's appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium lasted under 10 minutes, surrounded by politicians and security, leaving fans who had paid premium prices furious. Crowds threw bottles, property was damaged and the event became a PR disaster for the state government.

Mamata Banerjee was forced to apologise following the chaotic incident, an inquiry was ordered and the organiser was detained. BJP seized on the fiasco, using it in campaign videos to accuse TMC of bringing "international shame" to Kolkata, a city with deep football roots.

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