Lionel Messi Is A BJP Agent? Why Is The GOAT Trending In India After Mamata Didi's Historic Defeat In West Bengal

Kolkata: Is Lionel Messi a BJP agent? The Argentine footballer, widely regarded as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) in football, is going viral in India after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept victory in West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). Here is why Messi is trending and why people are connecting him to BJP's historic first-ever victory in the state.

As results of the election poured in, social media users flooded the internet with memes linking BJP's landslide to Messi's chaotic Kolkata visit in 2025, joking he was a "BJP agent" who “did more than PM Modi in West Bengal.”

Some also noted that Messi had visited Kolkata in 2011, the last time West Bengal saw a government change.

In 2011, CPI (M)'s 34-year rule had been ended by TMC.

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A social media user pointed at the coincidence, saying, “Messi came to Kolkata in 2011 and changed the West Bengal government. Messi came to Kolkata again in 2025 and changed the West Bengal government again. Goat has unreal powers.”

Messi's ‘Messy’ Kolkata Visit

Messi's appearance at Salt Lake Stadium in 2025 lasted under 10 minutes, surrounded by politicians and security, leaving fans who had paid premium prices furious. Crowds threw bottles, property was damaged and the event became a PR disaster for the state government.

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Mamata Banerjee was forced to apologise following the chaotic incident, an inquiry was ordered and the organiser was detained. BJP seized on the fiasco, using it in campaign videos to accuse TMC of bringing "international shame" to Kolkata, a city with deep football roots.

As BJP established its hold in Bengal, internet users cheekily connected the dots and turned Messi into meme material, calling him the “actual Dhurandhar” who aided BJP in its victory.