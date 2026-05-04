Assam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: High-Stakes Battle for 126 Seats- Will BJP Secure Hattrick Win? Counting to begin at 8 am

Assam Assembly Election Result LIVE: High-Stakes Battle for 126 Seats | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting Begins, BJP vs Congress Battle in Focus

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM across the state, with early Assam vote counting live updates, counting trends 2026, and result trends Assam expected shortly after the process gets underway. The high-stakes contest for all Assembly seats is being closely monitored as the Election Commission of India oversees the counting amid tight security arrangements.

With a voter turnout of 85.38%, the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 reflect strong participation across regions. As counting progresses, leading and trailing candidates, seat-wise results, constituency-wise results Assam, and live vote counting updates will begin to shape the race towards the majority mark in Assam Assembly elections.

The main contest is shaping up between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Indian National Congress (Congress), with senior leader Gaurav Gogoi playing a key role. This makes BJP vs Congress Assam election results 2026 the central storyline. Regional players and alliances are also expected to play a crucial role in determining the final party-wise seat share, vote share percentage, and overall outcome.

As Assam election results live updates continue through the day, attention will remain on key constituencies, evolving Assam result trends, winners list 2026 Assam, and latest counting news, which will define the state’s political direction. Real-time Assam election winners list, leading candidates list, and seat tally updates will be closely tracked.

Stay tuned for Assam election results 2026 LIVE, including constituency-wise winners, seat-wise results, party performance, majority mark updates, and live election news from Assam.