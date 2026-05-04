Assam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: High-Stakes Battle for 126 Seats- Will BJP Secure Hattrick Win? Counting to begin at 8 am
Assam Assembly Election Result LIVE: A momentous political verdict awaits Assam today, May 4, as officials begin the high-stakes counting process. All eyes are on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he leads the BJP’s bid for a historic third term against a determined Congress-led challenge. Follow our live coverage for real-time updates on this intense battle for power.
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Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting Begins, BJP vs Congress Battle in Focus
Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM across the state, with early Assam vote counting live updates, counting trends 2026, and result trends Assam expected shortly after the process gets underway. The high-stakes contest for all Assembly seats is being closely monitored as the Election Commission of India oversees the counting amid tight security arrangements.
With a voter turnout of 85.38%, the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 reflect strong participation across regions. As counting progresses, leading and trailing candidates, seat-wise results, constituency-wise results Assam, and live vote counting updates will begin to shape the race towards the majority mark in Assam Assembly elections.
The main contest is shaping up between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Indian National Congress (Congress), with senior leader Gaurav Gogoi playing a key role. This makes BJP vs Congress Assam election results 2026 the central storyline. Regional players and alliances are also expected to play a crucial role in determining the final party-wise seat share, vote share percentage, and overall outcome.
As Assam election results live updates continue through the day, attention will remain on key constituencies, evolving Assam result trends, winners list 2026 Assam, and latest counting news, which will define the state’s political direction. Real-time Assam election winners list, leading candidates list, and seat tally updates will be closely tracked.
Stay tuned for Assam election results 2026 LIVE, including constituency-wise winners, seat-wise results, party performance, majority mark updates, and live election news from Assam.
Live Blog
Stay tuned to this live blog for Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE updates, as Assam vote counting live updates, result trends 2026, and counting trends Assam continue to unfold through the day. From early leads to final declarations, this page will bring you constituency-wise results Assam, seat-wise results, and the evolving Assam winners list 2026 in real time.
As the contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (Congress) intensifies, the spotlight remains on key battlegrounds that could shape the final Assam Assembly Election Results 2026. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is aiming to retain power, while Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, are looking to gain ground, making BJP vs Congress Assam election results 2026 the central storyline. Regional parties and alliances will also play a key role in determining the party-wise seat share Assam and overall outcome.
Throughout the day, we will track live vote counting updates Assam, leading and trailing candidates Assam, and seat tally updates Assam, helping you follow the race towards the majority mark in Assam Assembly elections. Alongside this, vote share trends Assam, district-wise performance, and alliance-wise results Assam will offer deeper insights into how the political landscape is shaping up.
Key constituencies will remain under close watch as Assam result trends 2026 turn into confirmed results. From tight contests to decisive wins, the Assam election winners list 2026 and constituency-wise winners Assam will determine whether the state continues with the current government or witnesses a shift in power.
This live blog will be updated continuously with latest counting news Assam, ensuring fast, accurate, and comprehensive coverage of the Assam election results 2026 LIVE.
Keep refreshing this page for Assam election results live updates, including seat-wise results Assam, party performance Assam, majority mark updates, and the complete Assam winners list 2026, as the final verdict unfolds.
Turnout Highlights:
- Overall Turnout: ~85.17% (surpassing the 2016 record of 84.67%).
- Female Participation: A record 86.50%, reflecting strong engagement from women voters.
- Highest District: South Salmara-Mankachar saw the most activity with 95.13%.
- Highest Constituency: Sirjangram (Bongaigaon district) recorded a peak of 95.49%.
- Lowest District: West Karbi Anglong recorded the lowest at 74.31%.
Key Constituencies:
- Jalukbari (Himanta Biswa Sarma): 81.54%
- Jorhat (Gaurav Gogoi's focus area): 78.26%
- Dispur: 74.45%
The high numbers are being interpreted differently by both camps—the BJP sees it as a mandate for development, while the Congress views it as a strong wave for change. We'll see which narrative holds as the final results come in today.
Also Read: Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog Battle Heats Up in Jalukbari: Counting to begin at 8 am
Assam Election Results 2026: Guwahati’s BJP headquarters prepares for big victory
Assam Election Results 2026: Guwahati’s BJP headquarters is buzzing with anticipation as vote counting commences. This pivotal election decides if the NDA secures a third term or if Congress reclaims power following a high-stakes campaign centered on regional identity, welfare, and intense political rivalry.
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Counting agents arrives at the strong room
Counting agents of different political parties have started to arrive at the strong room of five LACs under Kamrup (Metro) district at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati. Counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will begin from 8 am.
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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 'People have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP,' says Pradyut Bordoloi
BJP candidate from Dispur assembly constituency Pradyut Bordoloi, says, "The counting of votes is going to start very soon now. You can feel it throughout Assam that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP and BJP BJP-led NDA. I'm sure that by evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there'll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chief minister again."
High Stakes in Guwahati: Assam Vote Counting Begins
Assam Election Results 2026: Visuals from the BJP headquarters show high anticipation as counting for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections gets underway. The state faces a pivotal moment: will the BJP-led NDA secure a historic third term, or can Congress reclaim power? The verdict follows a high-octane campaign focused on identity politics, welfare delivery, and regional interests.
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Assam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Bagalkot Bypoll Triggered by Death of H.Y. Meti
The by-election for Karnataka's Bagalkot Assembly constituency was necessitated following the passing of veteran Congress leader and former minister H.Y. Meti on November 4, 2025.
Key Contest Details:
- Congress Candidate: Umesh Meti, son of the late H.Y. Meti, seeking to retain his father's legacy.
- BJP Candidate: Veeranna (Veerabhadrayya) Charantimath, a three-time former MLA.
- Status: Counting is currently underway (May 4), with results expected by noon.
Turnout: The constituency recorded a total voter turnout of 68.62% during the polling held in April.
Assam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Jayanta Borah Urges Caution Over Exit Polls
assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Congress candidate Jayanta Borah (Biswanath) reacted to positive media predictions with measured optimism, noting that while win forecasts are encouraging, they are not a final guarantee. "It feels very good when any agency or TV channel predicts that we will win. But that does not mean the result is 100 percent certain," Borah said.
Assam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma Secures Landslide Victory in Jalukbari
In a dominant performance during the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained his stronghold on the Jalukbari seat. Sarma secured a massive victory with a staggering margin of 1,01,911 votes, accounting for 61.02% of the total margin.
Key Statistics from the Jalukbari Contest:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP): Polled 1,30,762 votes, commandingly capturing 77.39% of the total vote share.
- Romen Chandra Borthakur (INC): The Congress candidate finished second with 28,851 votes (17.07%).
- Hemanta Kumar Sut (Independent): Placed third, garnering 4,838 votes (2.86%).
This victory reaffirmed Sarma's significant influence in the region, leaving his closest competitors trailing by a substantial margin.
Assam 2026 LIVE: Tight Fight Between BJP and Congress
Assam 2026 LIVE