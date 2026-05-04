Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog Battle Heats Up in Jalukbari as Counting Begins

jalukbari-election-results-2026-live-himanta-biswa-sarma-vs-bidisha-neog-who-is-leading | Image: Republic

Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Jalukbari—Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the All Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight and current Chief Minister Himnta Biswa Sarma contesting against Bidisha Neog, making Jalukbari a marquee clash this election season

