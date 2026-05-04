Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog Battle Heats Up in Jalukbari as Counting Begins
Jalukbari Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: All eyes on Jalukbari as Himanta Biswa Sarma faces Bidisha Neog. Track BJP vs INC trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting Assam.
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Assam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Assam has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is firmly on Jalukbari—Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's constituency and one of the most closely watched seats in the state.
The contest between the All Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed. Adding to the drama is BJP heavyweight and current Chief Minister Himnta Biswa Sarma contesting against Bidisha Neog, making Jalukbari a marquee clash this election season
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This election has gone far beyond a routine democratic exercise. From record voter turnout to allegations over EVM security, late-night protests outside strongrooms, and re-polling at select booths ordered by the Election Commission of India, tensions have remained high till counting day.
While most exit polls suggest an edge for the BJP, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers unfold through each round of counting. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, seat-wise trends, and decisive vote margins from Jalukbari and across Assam.
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Jalukbari Results LIVE: Is Himanta Biswa Sarma Leading Against Bidisha Neog? Counting Underway
Exit Polls shows Himanta Biswa Sarma leader, check latest Assam counting trends