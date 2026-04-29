Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Congress - Who Will Be the Next CM? BJP vs Congress Showdown
Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Track Poll of Polls as Himanta Biswa Sarma faces a tough Congress challenge. Who will be the next CM? Get BJP vs Congress seat projections, vote share, and latest trends.
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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World brings you the most comprehensive Assam Exit Poll 2026. Arnab Goswami decodes the data to see if the BJP, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, can retain power or if the Congress-led alliance will stage a comeback. We provide a district-wise analysis of the 126-seat assembly and discuss who is most likely to be the next CM of Assam.
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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In this comprehensive analysis, Republic World brings you the final Assam Exit Poll 2026. Arnab Goswami decodes the high-stakes battle to see if the BJP-led NDA alliance can retain power in the 234-seat Assembly.
Assam Exit Polls LIVE Updates: When Will The Exit Polls Be Released?
Assam Exit Polls LIVE Updates: The Election Commission’s ban on exit polls holds until the conclusion of voting on Wednesday. This ensures that poll projections will only begin to surface after 6:30 PM, once the final ballots have been cast in West Bengal.
“The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday),” the poll panel said in its notification.