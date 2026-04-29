Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Congress - Who Will Be the Next CM? BJP vs Congress Showdown | Image: Republic

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World brings you the most comprehensive Assam Exit Poll 2026. Arnab Goswami decodes the data to see if the BJP, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, can retain power or if the Congress-led alliance will stage a comeback. We provide a district-wise analysis of the 126-seat assembly and discuss who is most likely to be the next CM of Assam.