Assam Exit Polls 2026: When & Where to Watch Predictions | Key Players & Arnab’s Analysis

New Delhi: The voting for Assam's 126 assembly constituencies concluded in a single phase on April 9 and the results are expected on May 4 following the counting .

Polling has concluded in five regions currently holding assembly elections- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The remaining state, West Bengal, is holding its last phase of voting today, April 29, before the final count.

Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team are set to anchor tonight’s high-stakes exit poll coverage, dissecting the data-driven projections that promise to reshape the regional political landscape.

What are exit polls?

An exit poll serves as the first data-backed insight into the public's pulse, recorded the moment a vote is cast. These surveys, usually managed by private firms, analyze voter demographics to predict the likely winner. While they often set the narrative, they remain unofficial estimates until the final counting day.

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When will it be released?

The Election Commission’s ban on exit polls holds until the conclusion of voting on Wednesday. This ensures that poll projections will only begin to surface after 6:30 PM, once the final ballots have been cast in West Bengal.

“The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday),” the poll panel said in its notification on April 2.

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When and where to watch exit polls?

Exit poll forecasts will be accessible through multiple mediums, from traditional TV news broadcasts to the digital sites and social media feeds of major polling agencies. Arnab Goswami and team stand ready to simplify the data as the 2026 exit poll storm hits tonight. You can watch the live updates for exit polls on-

Republic World Website- https://www.republicworld.com

Republic World YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

Viewers can also tune into X Profile for latest news updates- https://x.com/republic

Leading agencies- including P-MARQ and Matrize, in collaboration with Republic- will also share exit poll updates.

Stage set in Assam

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections have shaped up as a high-stakes battle between the BJP-led NDA, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), an opposition alliance led by Congress's Gaurav Gogoi.

Key contests are centered in constituencies like Jalukbari, where Sarma seeks to maintain his stronghold, and Jorhat, a critical seat for Gogoi. Other significant battlegrounds include Sivasagar, featuring Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Tamulpur, where UPPL chief Pramod Boro is a major player.