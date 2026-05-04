Assembly Election Results 2026: Timing & Where to Watch- Get Simplified Analysis With Arnab

New Delhi: The stage is set for a historic Monday as counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly Elections begins at 8:00 AM sharp. In what is being described as a "Mini-General Election," the mandates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be unsealed today, determining the political future of over 200 million voters.

High-Octane Coverage

As the first postal ballots are opened, the airwaves are already crackling with anticipation. Leading the national narrative, Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network have launched their Result Storm coverage, bringing their signature high-energy analysis to the numbers. With a focus on the "Poll of Polls" and real-time data, the coverage is set to track every minor swing. As Arnab often says during these massive tallies, "The results are coming in, the trends are breaking, and the nation wants to know- who has the mandate?"

The Counting Protocol

The Early Lead: Counting kicks off with postal votes cast by government staff and service members.

The EVM Transition: Approximately 30 minutes later, officials will move to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Every unit will be opened under the direct supervision of authorized observers and party representatives to ensure a transparent process.

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The Velocity: While EVMs provide instant totals for each round, the "clear picture" will emerge only as round-wise counting progresses across the 824 total seats up for grabs.

What’s at Stake?

West Bengal (294 seats): A thunderous face-off between the TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and a surging BJP.

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Tamil Nadu (234 seats): A massive test for the DMK's governance against the AIADMK and the debut of new political factors like the TVK.

Kerala (140 seats): Can the LDF secure a historic "hat-trick," or will the UDF and a disruptive NDA flip the script?

Assam (126 seats): A battle for continuity as the BJP looks to consolidate its stronghold in the Northeast.

With tight security arrangements in place and "Lead tally" boards ready to tick over, the first definitive trends are expected by 10:00 AM, with a final picture likely emerging by late afternoon. Stay tuned as the race to the magic numbers begins!

Where Can You Watch The Election Results?

The results will be accessible through multiple mediums, from traditional TV news broadcasts to the digital sites and social media feeds of major polling agencies. Arnab Goswami and team stands ready to simplify the data as the counting is all set to take plae from 8 am. You can watch the live updates for assembly polls results on-