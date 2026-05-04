Kerala Assembly Election Result LIVE: High-Stakes Battle for 140 Seats- Will LDF Secure Historic Third Term or Can UDF Stage Comeback?

Of the state's 2.71 crore voters, 79.63 per cent had turned out on April 9. | Image: Repubic

New Delhi: The stage is set for a dramatic political showdown today (May 4) as Kerala begins counting votes to settle a high-octane triangular battle that has kept the LDF, UDF, and NDA on a knife-edge.

Starting at 8 am, the official tally will kick off across 140 centers at 43 locations, where authorities have deployed tight security to ensure a seamless and protected counting process.

The process will kick off with the counting of postal ballots, followed by EVM votes in multiple rounds. Officials anticipate that a clear trend will emerge by the afternoon, revealing the direction of the mandate.

Voter Turnout in Kerala

This high-stakes election saw an massive turnout of 79.63% from a voter base exceeding 2.71 crore, with 883 candidates competing across 140 constituencies. To manage the process, over 15,000 personnel, including returning officers and micro-observers, are on the ground to ensure the counting remains seamless and transparent.

Key Political stakes

The stakes are incredibly high for Kerala's three major political fronts in this election.

UDF: For the Congress-led alliance, this is a do-or-die moment to reclaim power after a decade in the opposition. They are aiming for a major comeback, hoping to surge past their 2021 count of 41 seats.

LDF: The ruling Left front is fighting for a historic third consecutive term. While matching their previous 99-seat landslide is a tall order, they remain confident that their focus on development will resonate with voters.

NDA: The BJP-led alliance is focused on a long-game strategy, growing its vote share and cementing a stronger presence in the state assembly, with their performance being a key metric for their expansion in the South.

Exit Polls 2026

Exit polls have indicated a tight contest, with some giving a slight edge to the UDF. However, the final outcome will depend on counting trends that begin unfolding on Monday morning.

The result is seen as politically significant not just for Kerala, but also for national-level party strategies.

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