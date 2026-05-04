Dalgaon Election Results 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins, Highest Turnout Seat In Assam Under Spotlight
Dalgaon Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Track the highest turnout seat (94.57%), leading candidates, winners list, vote counting trends, seat-wise results and latest Assam updates.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Dalgaon Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway in Dalgaon, one of Assam’s most closely watched constituencies, after recording the highest voter turnout of 94.57% in the state. Early Dalgaon vote counting live updates and result trends 2026 are beginning to emerge as the process continues under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security in place.
Dalgaon has drawn significant attention this election due to its exceptional voter participation, making it a key indicator of public sentiment in the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026. A high turnout often signals a strong electoral push, and political parties are closely tracking seat-wise results in Dalgaon to understand how this participation is translating into votes.
Live Blog
As counting progresses, updates on leading and trailing candidates, constituency-wise results in Dalgaon, and the evolving Dalgaon winners list 2026 will provide a clearer picture of the contest. The outcome here could play an important role in shaping the overall party-wise seat share in Assam.
Stay tuned for Dalgaon election results live updates, including latest counting news, seat-wise results, and final winner announcements as the trends turn into confirmed results.
Key Candidates In Dalgaon
This year, the candidates in the limelight are Azizur Rahman, Krishna Saha, and Mazibur Rahman from major parties like Raijor Dal, BJP, and All India United Democratic Front.
Voter Turnout In Dalgaon
This year, the highest voter turnout of 94.57 per cent was in Assam. Owing to high voter turnout, Dalgaon has drawn significant attention, making it a key indicator of public sentiment in the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026. A high turnout often signals a strong electoral push, and political parties are closely tracking seat-wise results in Dalgaon to understand how this participation is translating into votes.