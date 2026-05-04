Dalgaon Election Results 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins, Highest Turnout Seat In Assam Under Spotlight

Dalgaon Election Results 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Dalgaon Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway in Dalgaon, one of Assam’s most closely watched constituencies, after recording the highest voter turnout of 94.57% in the state. Early Dalgaon vote counting live updates and result trends 2026 are beginning to emerge as the process continues under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with tight security in place.

Dalgaon has drawn significant attention this election due to its exceptional voter participation, making it a key indicator of public sentiment in the Assam Assembly Election Results 2026. A high turnout often signals a strong electoral push, and political parties are closely tracking seat-wise results in Dalgaon to understand how this participation is translating into votes.