Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can CM N Rangasamy Win In Mangalam Or Will DMK Pull Off A Historic Upset?

Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Updates: Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM | Image: Republic

Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Mangalam has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in Puducherry. The spotlight is on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who is contesting from this seat, making it a politically significant battleground.

The constituency is seen as crucial for the Chief Minister’s electoral prospects, with the contest reflecting the broader fight between the National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led bloc led by the Indian National Congress. With counting taking place under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, early trends are expected to offer key insights into voter sentiment in Mangalam and across Puducherry.