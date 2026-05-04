Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can CM N Rangasamy Win In Mangalam Or Will DMK Pull Off A Historic Upset?
Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Track CM N Rangasamy’s performance in this crucial Puducherry seat. Follow NDA vs Congress trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting updates.
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Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and Mangalam has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in Puducherry. The spotlight is on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who is contesting from this seat, making it a politically significant battleground.
The constituency is seen as crucial for the Chief Minister’s electoral prospects, with the contest reflecting the broader fight between the National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led bloc led by the Indian National Congress. With counting taking place under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, early trends are expected to offer key insights into voter sentiment in Mangalam and across Puducherry.
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Mangalam is not just another constituency; it is central to the political narrative of Puducherry in this election. The outcome here could carry significant weight in determining the direction of governance in the Union Territory. As counting progresses through each round, leads will begin to solidify into clear results. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, round-wise counting, vote margins, and the outcome from Mangalam.
Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Updates: Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM
Mangalam Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting is set to begin at 8 AM. Follow for the latest updates.