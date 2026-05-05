'One Seat Better Than The Best': Himanta's Spot-On Prediction Before Winning Historic Mandate In Assam Elections

New Delhi: Day after winning the assembly elections in Assam for the third time in a row, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's month-old handwritten note predicting a confident win for the BJP, proved almost accurate.

"When polls closed in Assam on 9th April, I jot down my thoughts on a piece of paper, like I usually do, on the possible outcome of the #AssamElectionResults2026. A month later, we've done one seat better than the best in a historic blessing by the people. Truly humbled (sic)," the Chief Minister, who has also risen to be one of the saffron party's key strategist in the North East, shared the note on X.

The note listed what all he expects for his party from the results. He mentioned that 101 would be the best-case scenario for his alliance, 90 plus would be ‘better’, and securing 88 would be the worst-case scenario. The final outcome closely matched his most optimistic prediction, making the post go viral, and setting off praises for his political calculations.

Sarma mentioned that he had jotted down his poll projections on April 9, after polling concluded in Assam.

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How Did The BJP Perform This Time

The NDA alliance swept a majority of the seats in the Assam Assembly elections, bagging 102 of the total 126 seats. The BJP emerged victorious on 82 seats, a historic mandate by securing a majority on its own for the first time in Assam. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) won 10 of the 11 seats it contested. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) emerged victorious in 10 of the 26 seats it contested.

The Opposition suffered a heavy electoral blow in Assam this time, with the Congress securing only 19 seats, the AIUDF, led by Badruddin Ajmal and the Raijor Dal led by Akhil Gogoi, winning two seats each. The Trinamool Congress won just one seat.

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