Vijay Elected As TVK Legislature Party Leader. Next Step Tamil Nadu CM?

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu's latest political disruptor, who has proved all his critics wrong by emerging as the leader of the party with the single-largest majority in the state, Vijay, has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislative party. This comes after the hours-long meeting of TVK's newly elected legislators concluded in Panaiyur, Chennai.

Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on May 7. He will seek time from the governor to prove his majority on the assembly floor.

Reports indicate that during this meeting, the issue of staking claim to form the government, even with a shortfall in numbers, was elaborately discussed. Some sources also claimed that the new party, which has scripted history in Tamil Nadu's political canvas, will not bow down to other political parties while seeking support to form the new government.

It has been reported that Vijay wants no haste in forming the government. The party is reportedly in contact with the Congress and Left parties, which have 9 MLAs together. Some sources have indicated that the party is in touch with the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) as well.

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Surprise Tamil Nadu Blockbuster

TVK, which was earlier written off by the MK Stalin-led DMK as a non-serious, part-time politician, has emerged as a massive force in its electoral debut, stunning all political pundits in the state.

Vijay's party, which promised to bring about an alternative to Dravidian politics, secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, commanding nearly 35% of all votes polled. Vijay himself emerged victorious from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. It is just 10 seats short of the required majority to form the government.

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Dravidian parties like DMK and AIADMK, have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for decades. TVK’s entry into the state's politcal map and his dramatic electoral performance has broken this cycle.

Vijay's emergence as the leader of the legislative party, it remains to be seen how TVK stitches up its alliances, or receives support from outside.

How Has DMK, AIADMK Performed