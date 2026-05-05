Vijay Has Requested Congress Support To Form Tamil Nadu Govt, Claims KC Venugopal

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has requested Congress support to form the government in Tamil Nadu, Congress general secreatary KC Venugopal claimed on Tuesday, day after the superstar-turned-politician, who decimated the traditional stronghold of the Dravidian parties in the state, won on Monday.

Reports indicate that the Congress's Tamil Nadu unit will be meeting the TVK leadership in Chennai on Wednesday morning and take a call on the government formation, Venugopal said.

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