Not Vijay, Trisha Krishnan's Old 'CM' Remark Goes Viral After TVK Chief's Poll Victory In Tamil Nadu | Watch

After a tumultuous start to the year, Vijay has bounced back and how. The Tamil actor-turned-politician won the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections as he made his political debut with his party TVK. He is pegged to be the next state CM, with the oath ceremony likely to take place on May 7.

In January, Vijay's "final film" Jana Nayagan got postponed. It has still not released. His wife Sankgeetha filed for divorce, alleging extra marital affair with an "actress", believed to be Trisha Krishnan. As Vijay braved both personal and political conflicts and scored a massive political victory, an old video of Trisha is going viral.

In an old interview, Trisha laughingly said, “Maybe I will become a chief minister in the next 10 years. First vote for me and make me win, then I will tell you the rest.” The statement was clearly made humorously, but fans are now revisiting it with excitement years later.

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Vijay and Trisha's memes are also going viral on social media, with many crediting the Jana Nayagan star's "lady luck" for his poll victory. Others have even predicted that marriage is very well on the cards for the alleged romantic duo.

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Vijay and Trisha have been romantically linked for years now | Image: X