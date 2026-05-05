Vijay Thanks PM Modi, Says 'Looking Forward To Centre's Support'

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his historic electoral victory on May 4. He mentioned that he is looking forward to Centre's support during governance.

“Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. ​Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavor,” he wrote on X, in response to PM Modi's congratulatory message.

Vijay, who has emerged as the great political disruptor in Tamil Nadu by defeating the two Dravidian parties, will be taking oath as the Chief Minister on May 7. The actor-turned-politician aims to form the government with the support of 108 MLAs from his party and seek time from the governor to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly.

The TVK chief also responded to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's congratulatory message, saying that the two will “prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu” beyond politics.

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"My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay posted on X.

Vijay has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislative party. This comes after the hours-long meeting of TVK's newly elected legislators concluded in Panaiyur, Chennai.

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What Are Vijay's Options

Reports indicate that during his meeting with the legislators, the issue of staking claim to form the government, even with a shortfall in numbers, was discussed. Some sources also claimed that TVK has thought of not bowing down to other political parties while seeking support to form the new government.

The party is reportedly in contact with the Congress and Left parties, which have 9 MLAs together. Some sources have indicated that the party is in touch with the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) as well.

The Blockbuster Win

Vijay, which was earlier written off by the MK Stalin-led DMK as a non-serious, part-time politician, has emerged as a massive force in his electoral debut, stunning all political pundits in the state.