'Baseless': BJP MP Clarifies After Being Called Out For Voting In Both Delhi & Bihar | Image: X

Siwan: Another political chaos broke out in Bihar on Thursday as Opposition parties levelled ‘vote fraud’ allegation on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rakesh Sinha, who issued a clarification over this later.

As the first phase of voting took place in the state of Bihar, the Rajya Sabha MP was accused of voting in both the Delhi Assembly elections and the Bihar Assembly elections.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared two pictures taken from the X handle of the BJP parliamentarian- while the first picture showed Sinha posing after voting in Delhi's Dwarka in February, the second picture showed him posing after casting his vote in Bihar on Thursday.

Supriya Shrinate shares pics of BJP MP Rakesh Sinha voting in Delhi and Bihar | Image: X

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP MP, saying, “Do you think that if we catch the BJP government's theft, they will mend their ways? Absolutely not, they will indulge in open and blatant theft.”

He added, “He teaches at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, so he couldn't even show his Bihar address if he knew it.”

Calling the allegation “baseless”, Sinha said, “My name is only in Bihar’s electoral roll . It was earlier in Delhi’s electoral roll…I got it deleted through procedure established by law.” He added, “My ancestral home is in Begusarai. I am not a man uprooted from the soil. I came to my village, taking leave and spending money to cast my vote. Who is talking about the values of the Constitution? The Aam Aadmi Party is a blot on democracy."

He backed his claim with documents from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to show his transfer process. He said “lazy people” only make “baseless accusations” without scrutinising facts.

Rakesh Sinha's ECI documents | Image: X

He also shared pictures of his voter card, which showed Begusarai as his address. He alleged that “liars and morally-degraded” leaders of AAP and Congress are levelling false allegations against him.

Rakesh Sinha's Voter Card |Image : X