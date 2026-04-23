Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi Announces These 10 Guarantees for Women

During a rally in Krishnanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a detailed package of 10 guarantees aimed at women’s safety, empowerment, and welfare in West Bengal. He emphasised that these promises would be fulfilled if the BJP forms the state government, framing them as a comprehensive roadmap for social and economic upliftment of women.

Modi’s first guarantee focused on strict punishment for crimes against women, promising women’s police stations in every block and special squads to ensure safety on the streets. The second guarantee pledged large-scale recruitment of young women into the Bengal Police force, aiming to increase representation and strengthen law enforcement.

The third guarantee introduced the Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card, under which Rs 36,000 would be transferred directly into women’s bank accounts over one year. The fourth guarantee promised Rs 50,000 in financial assistance to young women pursuing graduation, supporting higher education. The fifth guarantee offered up to Rs 21,000 in aid to expectant mothers, ensuring maternity support.

For child welfare, the sixth guarantee pledged an additional Rs 36,000 to improve infant nutrition, while the seventh guarantee focused on securing the future of daughters through the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a savings scheme designed for girl children.

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The eighth guarantee promised Mudra loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for women entrepreneurs, with Modi himself standing as guarantor. He also highlighted plans to transform lakhs of women into “Lakhpati Didis,” symbolizing financial empowerment.

Healthcare formed the ninth guarantee, with free medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat, alongside free cervical cancer vaccinations and sickle cell disease screenings for women.

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Finally, the tenth guarantee addressed housing rights: under the PM Awas Yojana, home registrations for poor families would be done in the name of women, granting them ownership rights. Additionally, Rs 1.5 lakh for house construction would be deposited directly into their accounts.