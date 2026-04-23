Bengal Elections: Republic Crew Attacked In Murshidabad While Exposing Live Poll Rigging

New Delhi: The polling process in Murshidabad has been marred by a shocking incident of violence, as a Republic TV crew was subjected to a physical assault while attempting to cover the ongoing elections. The situation, which unfolded during a live broadcast, has brought the security of media personnel and the integrity of the electoral process into sharp focus.

The incident began when the Republic TV reporting team, present in Murshidabad to cover the election proceedings, captured footage of what appeared to be large-scale poll rigging occurring inside a polling station.

However, the documentation of this alleged rigging was met with immediate hostility. Shortly after the broadcast of the footage began, a group of individuals, identified as political goons, confronted the Republic crew. The situation escalated rapidly as the perpetrators attempted to forcefully switch off the broadcast cameras, clearly aiming to suppress the evidence of the irregularities being filmed. Despite the active presence of the media and the ongoing live transmission, the attackers showed a brazen disregard for the press, initiating a confrontation that turned into a physical assault on the Republic journalists.

The attack was not merely a case of verbal intimidation. Reports from the ground confirm that the political goons physically targeted the Republic crew, aiming to stop the coverage by force. The journalists, who were at the epicenter of the violence, found themselves under fire while attempting to report the truth from the field. This targeted assault on the media team appears to have been a deliberate attempt to halt the broadcast and prevent the exposure of the rigging happening on the ground.

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The incident in Murshidabad highlights the volatile environment facing journalists during these elections. By physically attacking the crew for exposing poll rigging on live camera, those responsible have attempted to compromise the transparency of the electoral process. As of now, the footage captured by Republic TV stands as a stark testament to the obstruction and violence faced by the team while performing their duties.