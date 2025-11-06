Big Setback For Prashant Kishor: 4 Jan Suraaj Candidates Join BJP A Day Before Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party suffered a huge setback a day before the phase 1 polling of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. What came as a significant and dramatic political twist ahead of the crucial voting in the state, Jan Suraaj party's Munger candidate Sanjay Singh defected and joined the BJP, announcing his support for the NDA candidate. This defection marks the fourth candidate loss for Jan Suraaj, following the earlier defection of its three other candidates from Gopalganj, Danapur, and Brahampur.

Jan Suraaj Faces Collapse

Not only Sanjay Singh, but political strategist Prashant Kishor's newly launched Jan Suraaj party has been hit by a wave of defections and betrayal from its own men. Singh is the fourth candidate to abandon the party from a key seat, following the earlier exits of:

Dr. Shashi Shekhar Sinha (Gopalganj)

Dr. Satya Prakash Tiwari (Brahmpur, Buxar)

Akhilesh Kumar (Danapur, Patna)