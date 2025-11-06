Updated 6 November 2025 at 15:06 IST
Big Setback For Prashant Kishor: 4 Jan Suraaj Candidates Join BJP A Day Before Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling
While Munger candidate Sanjay Singh extended his support for the NDA today, three other Jan Suraaj party candidates from Gopalganj, Danapur, and Brahampur joined the BJP yesterday.
- Election News
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party suffered a huge setback a day before the phase 1 polling of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. What came as a significant and dramatic political twist ahead of the crucial voting in the state, Jan Suraaj party's Munger candidate Sanjay Singh defected and joined the BJP, announcing his support for the NDA candidate. This defection marks the fourth candidate loss for Jan Suraaj, following the earlier defection of its three other candidates from Gopalganj, Danapur, and Brahampur.
Jan Suraaj Faces Collapse
Not only Sanjay Singh, but political strategist Prashant Kishor's newly launched Jan Suraaj party has been hit by a wave of defections and betrayal from its own men. Singh is the fourth candidate to abandon the party from a key seat, following the earlier exits of:
- Dr. Shashi Shekhar Sinha (Gopalganj)
- Dr. Satya Prakash Tiwari (Brahmpur, Buxar)
- Akhilesh Kumar (Danapur, Patna)
The organisational crisis seems deeper as several other key members, including state spokesperson Amit Kumar, former district councillor Anita Kumari, and founding member Karmveer Paswan, have also recently left Jan Suraaj and joined the BJP.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 14:42 IST