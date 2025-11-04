After Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Remarks, Nitin Gadkari Urges People To Make 'Anje, Ganje And Panje' Disappear Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Saran: Referring to the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance as "Anje, Panje, Ganje", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged voters in Bihar, which is heading to Assembly polls this Thursday, to support the candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, which he said will generate an "electric current" powerful enough to wipe out the opposition in the State.

Further, he said that the "double engine" government in Bihar and the Centre are working together for the development of the State. Addressing a rally in Manjhi on Monday, Gadkari said, "Today, the government of Bihar and the government of Delhi, this double engine is working for the development of Bihar.

Our Rajdhani Express is running at full speed; on the day of the election, your only job is to wave the green flag. Press the button on the arrow symbol, and such a current will strike that the "Anje, Panje, Ganje" will disappear."The Union Minister further said that world-class road and highway infrastructure is being built in Bihar, and that it will be as good as the roads of the US."The day is not far now when I will make your roads and Bihar's roads as good as America's.

This is my promise. I will build one impressive bridge after another; there's no difficulty," he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, which he said had summoned "three monkeys" to campaign for it.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said just like the three monkeys "speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil", these leaders too are blind, deaf, and mute to the truth of the development which has taken place in Bihar."

Just as Gandhiji had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav. Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth," Yogi Adityanath said during a public meeting at Keoti, Bihar.

Campaigning comes to a halt this evening for the first phase of the assembly polls in the state, where the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan are locking horns. The NDA includes BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).