AURANGABAD (Bihar) Assembly Election Results Live: Tough Contest Among Candidates Check Latest Trends in Bihar's Aurangabad

Aurangabad Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections commenced today at 8 am. Stay updated with the latest trends and results for the Aurangabad Assembly constituency, where polling took place on November 11, 2025. Follow real-time developments to know which candidates are leading in this crucial constituency.

The Aurangabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 seats in Bihar. It falls in the Aurangabad district. Like every election, the contest on this seat is highly engaging and exciting. You will get live updates on the Aurangabad constituency election results 2025 here. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently underway.

This year, the candidates contesting from the Aurangabad seat include Trivikram Narayan Singh, Anand Shankar Singh, Shakti Kumar Mishra, Nand Kishor Yadav, Prayag Paswan, Vinay Kumar Singh, Ajit Kumar, Ashish Kumar Soni, Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Neha Kumari, Binod Prasad Chaudhari, Ram Swarup Paswan, Rambahadur Singh, Loknath Singh, Surendra Prasad.

Candidates for Aurangabad Seat in 2025

Trivikram Narayan Singh (BJP)

Anand Shankar Singh (INC)

Shakti Kumar Mishra (BSP)

Nand Kishor Yadav (JSP)

Prayag Paswan (SUCI)

Vinay Kumar Singh (AHFB(K))

Ajit Kumar (IND)

Ashish Kumar Soni (IND)

Dhirendra Kumar Singh (IND)

Neha Kumari (IND)

Binod Prasad Chaudhari (IND)

Ram Swarup Paswan (IND)

Rambahadur Singh (IND)

Loknath Singh (IND)

Surendra Prasad (IND)

Aurangabad Seat 2020 Election Result

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Anand Shankar Singh from the INC won this seat. Anand Shankar Singh received a total of 70018 votes, with a vote share of 41.27%. Anand Shankar Singh secured victory with a margin of 2243 votes.



