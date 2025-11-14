Updated 14 November 2025 at 09:34 IST
Bhojpur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List
Get LIVE updates on the Bhojpur Assembly Election Results 2025, covering Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur, and Shahpur. Track real-time trends, leads, winners, and key developments involving Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan, BJP, NDA, RJD, and Congress.
Bihar Election Results 2025: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Bhojpur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
The other prominent party in the fray this election is pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.
Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bhojpur district has 7 constituencies: Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), and Shahpur (198).
Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Bhojpur.
14 November 2025 at 09:31 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2025: Overall Performance Of NDA VS Mahagathbandhan, NDA Crosses Majority Mark
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Check latest numbers here -
14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST
Jagdishpur Result Live: Kishore Kunal Leading From Jagdishpur
Jagdishpur Election Result Live: Kishore Kunal of RJD is leading from Jagdishpur.
14 November 2025 at 09:12 IST
Arrah Result LIVE: Sanjay Singh (Tiger) Leading From Arrah
Arrah Election Result LIVE: Sanjay Singh (Tiger) of BJP is leading from Arrah.
14 November 2025 at 08:56 IST
Barhara Result LIVE: Raghvendra Pratap Singh Leading From Barhara
Barhara Result 2025 LIVE: According to early trends, Raghvendra Pratap Singh of BJP is leading from Barhara.
14 November 2025 at 08:40 IST
Bihar Elections Result 2025: NDA Ahead In Early Trends
Bihar Elections Result 2025: As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar got underway, the BJP-JDU-led NDA leads in 15 seats, followed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in eight seats and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in two seats.
14 November 2025 at 08:14 IST
Bhojpur Result LIVE: Counting Begins
Bhojpur Result LIVE: The counting of votes for all seven seats has officially begun. The fate of all the candidates is to be decided today.
Bhojpur Result LIVE: Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM
Bhojpur Result LIVE: The counting process is all set to begin at 8 AM. Follow for the latest updates.
