Bhojpur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List

Bhojpur Assembly Results 2025 LIVE updates Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur Who Will Win Leading Candidate, election commission | Image: Republic

Bihar Election Results 2025: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Bhojpur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

The other prominent party in the fray this election is pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.

