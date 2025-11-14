Republic World
Updated 14 November 2025 at 09:34 IST

Bhojpur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List

Get LIVE updates on the Bhojpur Assembly Election Results 2025, covering Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur, and Shahpur. Track real-time trends, leads, winners, and key developments involving Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan, BJP, NDA, RJD, and Congress.

Vanshika Punera
Bhojpur Assembly Results 2025 LIVE updates Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur Who Will Win Leading Candidate, election commission
Bihar Election Results 2025: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Bhojpur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

The other prominent party in the fray this election is pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.
 

Bihar Election Results 2025: The Bhojpur district has 7 constituencies: Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), and Shahpur (198).

Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Bhojpur.
 

14 November 2025 at 09:31 IST

Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2025: Overall Performance Of NDA VS Mahagathbandhan, NDA Crosses Majority Mark

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Check latest numbers here - 

14 November 2025 at 09:15 IST

Jagdishpur Result Live: Kishore Kunal Leading From Jagdishpur

Jagdishpur Election Result Live: Kishore Kunal of RJD is leading from Jagdishpur. 

14 November 2025 at 09:12 IST

Arrah Result LIVE: Sanjay Singh (Tiger) Leading From Arrah

Arrah Election Result LIVE: Sanjay Singh (Tiger) of BJP is leading from Arrah. 

14 November 2025 at 08:56 IST

Barhara Result LIVE: Raghvendra Pratap Singh Leading From Barhara

Barhara Result 2025 LIVE: According to early trends, Raghvendra Pratap Singh of BJP is leading from Barhara. 

14 November 2025 at 08:14 IST

Bhojpur Result LIVE: Counting Begins

Bhojpur Result LIVE: The counting of votes for all seven seats has officially begun. The fate of all the candidates is to be decided today. 

14 November 2025 at 09:34 IST

Bhojpur Result LIVE: Counting Officially Begins at 8 AM

Bhojpur Result LIVE: The counting process is all set to begin at 8 AM. Follow for the latest updates.

