Bihar Elections: Minister Nitin Nabin Claims 'Uncertainty' In Mahagathbandhan Over Unclear ‘Strategy Intentions’

Patna: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that there was "uncertainty" in the opposition Mahagathbandhan amid chaos over the seat-sharing issue, even as the assembly elections come closer. Speaking to ANI, Nabin claimed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) can't come around "Lalu chalisa" since their sole focus is on their family.

He further said that the Mahagathbandhan alliance can't function since their strategy and intention were not clear. "There is uncertainty in alliance. RJD has insulted everyone. They can't fulfil the alliance dharma. The basis of the (Mahagathbandhan) alliance is to loot each other.

Their strategy and intentions are not clear. Congress's marginalised position and RJD's focus solely on their family members," Bihar Minister Nabin said. Speaking on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, Nabin said that his party was engaged in door-to-door campaigning.

"We are preparing for elections, going door-to-door seeking blessings. We are confident in the BJP's success in areas where development plans have been implemented," the Bihar Minister said. "Prime Minister Modi's campaign in Bihar is well received by the people; his presence energises the public. Bihar has received benefits from the central government. We are going ahead with the slogan of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai, Nitish hai to yakin hai'," he added.

This comes after JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya flagged "contradictions" within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan. He said that they will review the alliance in Bihar. Bhattacharya told reporters on Saturday, “There are contradictions within the NDA as well as within the Mahagathbandhan.

There is infighting in many seats. We will also review the alliance in the state. Because every time there is betrayal. They have betrayed the workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. We will win the elections and ensure that the next government in Bihar will not be formed without the consent of the JMM.”

Bhattacharya announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said that JMM will contest the Bihar polls from six assembly constituencies. "Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress contesting against the RJD? Why is CPI contesting against VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party)? Election strategies vary," the JMM general secretary said.

Meanwhile, Congress released its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis on Saturday. In the latest list, the Congress has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav, and Mohan Shrivasta will contest from Kasba, Purnia, and Gaya Town constituencies.

Congress's Pawan Khera said that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised, and he said that the announcement will be made at the right time and place. "Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday attributed the delay in deciding Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing arrangement to accommodating Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), noting a lack of unity within the alliance on several constituencies.

The CPI(ML) leader said the party has settled for 20 seats in the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, was unable to announce a seat-sharing pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process concluded on Friday.