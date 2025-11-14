"Bihar ka matlab Nitish Kumar", NDA Supporters Begin Celebration as Alliance Surges Ahead in Leads

Patna: While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the halfway mark of 122 in leads as per the Election Commission of India, prominent hoardings with slogans "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar" surfaced near the Chief Minister's residence in Patna.

The NDA has crossed the halfway mark of 122, while the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan is trailing behind as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the leads on 238 seats, the NDA was leading at 187 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's lead on 81 seats and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead in 80 constituencies. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) was leading on 22 seats.

Mahagathbandhan was trailing behind, with a lead of just 44 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 33 seats, its allies showed an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress was leading on 5 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation was leading on six seats - all as of 11.10 am.

Advertisement

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Nitish Kumar has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every Bihar election in the past over 20 years.

Often targeted by the opposition as 'paltu ram (frequent turncoat)', Nitish Kumar has held his ground and vote bank stronger always. Nitish Kumar's lasting popularity stems from his focus on tangible development and inclusive growth.

Advertisement

He's delivered on promises, improving rural infrastructure and providing direct financial assistance, earning trust across Bihar's socio-economic spectrum. Voters remember his fulfilled commitments, valuing steady progress over grand rhetoric.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar's pragmatic and inclusive approach to governance has bridged long-standing gaps, exceeding historically low expectations. His development-focused politics continues to strike a chord with voters, ensuring his enduring relevance after over 20 years in power