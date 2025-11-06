‘Care About Bihar’s Development’: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav’s Remark on Ram Mandir Stirs Debate

As voting commenced in Bihar, RJD candidate and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav from the INDI Alliance stirred controversy by raising the Ram Mandir issue. "Will I be a master, Professor or a government employee after studying about Ram Mandir?" he asked, while urging Bihar's voters to cast their ballots.

As polling commenced across Bihar on Thursday for the high-stakes assembly elections, the RJD candidate from Chhapra (Saran) constituency used the occasion to urge voters to prioritise development.

Yadav, known for his popularity in Bhojpuri cinema, addressed supporters amid the ongoing campaign, emphasising education and youth welfare as the real battlegrounds for the state's future.

"I appeal to the people to please vote; this vote counts for the future of Bihar and Bihar's youth," Yadav said, setting the tone for his remarks.

He further stressed the need for tangible progress, stating, "People care about the development of Bihar." Turning his focus to the Ram Mandir, he questioned its relevance to employment and education, adding, "Education is important, education leads to development. It does not matter if we build Ram Mandir or a Masjid; all I demand is for educational institutions for our children."

Yadav also called for a shift in political discourse, saying, "I expect the opposition to stop talking, if we stop talking and discuss real problems on the development of Bihar."

He reiterated his stance on the Ram Mandir, declaring, "I still stand by my Ram Mandir statement," and clarified, "Elections cannot be fought on Ram Mandir. Will we get professors from Ram Mandir?" says RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav.

Responding to Khesari's comment on Ram Mandir, BJP candidate and a well-known singer, Maithili Thakur responded, "Tell me what they can do by actually doing it... when we build a Mandir, everyone gets behind the Mandir…"

She refused to comment further and added, "Development is happening, and at the same time, our religion is also being strengthened."

BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur is the candidate from Constituency 81, Alinagar. She is the youngest candidate in the electoral fray, who is set to contest elections against RJD's Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj's Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary.

The actor-turned-politician extended his appeal beyond his constituency, urging, "Kindly ask all the candidates in Bihar when we will have development in Bihar."

"By the time the government does not change, we will not have development in Bihar," he added

Highlighting the plight of employees who are working away from home, he said, "It is unfortunate that when people retire, what will they answer to their children. They are posted far away from their houses."

Reflecting on his personal journey, Yadav shared, "Everything has been wrong with me. God is one for everyone. I am just trying to be a better person. I have just learnt to keep fighting in life."