'Enthusiasm Among People Indicates NDA Is Going To Get Unprecedented Majority In Bihar': PM Modi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the enthusiasm witnessed among voters indicates the NDA is going to get an "unprecedented majority" in the assembly elections.

Prime Minister Modi is also set to address two rallies in Bihar today as part of his election campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. He will address a public meeting in Forbesganj, Araria district, at around 11:30 am, while the second public meeting will be held in Bhagalpur at around 1:30 pm.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his excitement, saying, “The grand festival of democracy in Bihar is witnessing an amazing enthusiasm among the people, which indicates that the NDA is going to get an unprecedented majority in the assembly elections.

In this energetic atmosphere, I am eager to receive the blessings of my family members at the public meetings in Forbesganj, Araria, around 11:30 AM, and in Bhagalpur around 1:30 PM.” Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot. Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Tarapur BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary cast his vote in Munger's Tarapur, while Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and BJP's Lakhisarai candidate also cast their votes. Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and son, and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, cast their vote in Patna.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore. There are a total of 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.

Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14. Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats in the first phase, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from CPI(ML).

There will be a friendly fight for a few seats among Mahagathbandhan constituents. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.