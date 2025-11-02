'If Lalu Yadav's Son Becomes CM...': Amit Shah Says Bihar Will Get Ministries Of Extortion, Kidnapping, Abduction

Muzaffarpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, asserting that if Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav manages to become Chief Minister, it will mean that three new ministeries - of kidnapping, extortion, and promoting abduction and bloodshed will open up in the State.

Addressing a public rally in Muzaffarpur, Shah recalled that the murder of G Krishnaiah, who was the District Magistrate of Gopalganj in Bihar by a mob in 1994, highlighted the "jungleraj" under the Lalu Prasad Yadav regime.

"During Lalu-Rabri's administration, here in Gopalganj, the DM Krishnaiah was beaten to death; if Lalu's son becomes CM again, then three ministries will be created in Bihar: one to run the kidnapping industry, a second to collect extortion, and a third to promote abduction and bloodshed," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister urged voters in the state to vote for the victory of NDA candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections to keep "jungleraj" away from the State. Further, he said that the "jungleraj" that Bihar had experienced for 15 years had returned in the current elections with a "changed" face. "On the 6th, you must cast your vote.

Advertisement

There are three NDA candidates here; one of them is also our minister -- you should vote to make them win. I want to tell the people of Muzaffarpur: don't give your vote to make any candidate a minister, but give it to save us from "Jungle Raj." The collapse Bihar suffered during Lalu-Rabri's 15 years in power -- that same "Jungle Raj" is returning today, only dressed differently, with a changed face," Shah said.

The Union Minister hailed the governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said helped Muzaffarpur's litchi gain global status."It was Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi who steered Bihar away from Jungle Raj and toward development. Under Narendra Modi's rule, Muzaffarpur's litchis go across the country and the world, spreading their sweetness," Shah said.

Advertisement

"The Modi-Nitish duo gave Bihar AIIMS, an airport, a metro, and a power plant. It is because of Modi's governance that Muzaffarpur's litchi has reached global markets," he said. Shah also slammed Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, stating that the Congress leader was concerned not about the country but only about making her son, Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister of the country. He emphasised that the post of the Prime Minister will not be vacant until PM Modi is there."

Lalu Ji and Sonia Ji are both concerned not about the country, but about their own families. Lalu Ji wants his son to become the CM, and Sonia Ji wants her son to become the PM. But let me tell both that neither Tejashwi can become CM, nor Rahul PM, because the seats are not vacant. In Bihar, there is Nitish Babu, and in Delhi, there is Modi Ji!," Shah said.

Asserting the achievements of the Union and the Bihar government, Shah mentioned that under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, the Bihar government would add Rs 3,000 to the Rs 6,000 that farmers receive from the Union Government."We have decided in the manifesto that 1 crore youth of Bihar will be provided with government jobs.

A mega skill centre will be established in every district. Under PM Kisan, the Bihar government will add 3,000 rupees to the 6,000 rupees that farmers receive from the Modi government... Now, Bihar's farmers will receive 9,000 rupees annually.

Permanent houses will be built for 50 lakh poor people. Free education will be provided to poor students from KG to PG," Shah said. Shah announced that if the NDA returns to power, it will create a new ministry dedicated to making Bihar flood-free and continue its efforts toward infrastructure and safety.